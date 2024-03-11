‘Wish’ Dooney and Bourke Bags Are Now Available At The Disney Store







Disney and Dooney and Bourke have teamed up again for a new design. This time “Wish” is the featured film.

Let’s take a look!

“Asha and the boundless ball of energy that is Star are pictured in a stunning setting featuring King Magnifico’s Castle in the background on this Dooney & Bourke tote. Inspired by Disney’s Wish, the back features Asha’s pet goat Valentino and Star. This stylish and spacious bag will inspire your deepest wishes to come true.

Screen art on textured coated cotton

One side features scenic landscape with Asha, Star and King Magnifico’s Castle

Back features Valentino and Star

Contrast stitched leather finishings

Zip top closure

Interior zip pocket

Two interior slip pockets

Interior cell phone pocket

Interior key hook

Leather handles

Lined

Feet

Goldtone hardware“

“Asha and the boundless ball of energy that is Star are pictured in a stunning setting featuring King Magnifico’s Castle in the background on this Dooney & Bourke wallet. Inspired by Disney’s Wish, the back features Asha’s pet goat Valentino and Star. This stylish purse includes a detachable wrist strap and will inspire your deepest wishes to come true.

Screen art on textured coated cotton

One side features scenic landscape with Asha, Star and King Magnifico’s Castle

Back features Valentino and Star

Contrast stitched leather finishings

Zip closure with leather pull

Interior zip compartment

Two billfold compartments

Twelve card pockets

Accordion fold interior

Detachable wrist strap with lobster claw clasp

Lined

Goldtone hardware“

These are available on the Disney Store now.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!