‘Wish’ Dooney and Bourke Bags Are Now Available At The Disney Store

Disney and Dooney and Bourke have teamed up again for a new design. This time “Wish” is the featured film.
Let’s take a look!
Disney Wish Tote Bag – $298
“Asha and the boundless ball of energy that is Star are pictured in a stunning setting featuring King Magnifico’s Castle in the background on this Dooney & Bourke tote. Inspired by Disney’s Wish, the back features Asha’s pet goat Valentino and Star. This stylish and spacious bag will inspire your deepest wishes to come true.
- Screen art on textured coated cotton
- One side features scenic landscape with Asha, Star and King Magnifico’s Castle
- Back features Valentino and Star
- Contrast stitched leather finishings
- Zip top closure
- Interior zip pocket
- Two interior slip pockets
- Interior cell phone pocket
- Interior key hook
- Leather handles
- Lined
- Feet
- Goldtone hardware“
Disney Wristlet Wallet – $188
“Asha and the boundless ball of energy that is Star are pictured in a stunning setting featuring King Magnifico’s Castle in the background on this Dooney & Bourke wallet. Inspired by Disney’s Wish, the back features Asha’s pet goat Valentino and Star. This stylish purse includes a detachable wrist strap and will inspire your deepest wishes to come true.
- Screen art on textured coated cotton
- One side features scenic landscape with Asha, Star and King Magnifico’s Castle
- Back features Valentino and Star
- Contrast stitched leather finishings
- Zip closure with leather pull
- Interior zip compartment
- Two billfold compartments
- Twelve card pockets
- Accordion fold interior
- Detachable wrist strap with lobster claw clasp
- Lined
- Goldtone hardware“
These are available on the Disney Store now.
