“Winnie The Pooh: Blood & Honey 3” Is In Development







Ever since Winnie the Pooh entered the public domain in 2022, most of the projects that were announced from the non-Disney side of things have been more adult-oriented. One went the stoner comedy route, while another and more popular take was horror with the 2023 slasher film Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey. Despite primarily negative reviews, the film went somewhat viral online, thus leading to a direct sequel and even starting an entire cinematic universe.







Now it has been announced that a third film in the series is in the works from production company Jagged Edge Productions. The third film will apparently round out the cast of book characters, with not only Rabbit appearing but also Heffalump(s) and Woozle(s). No mention of Jagular(s), though. This film will also apparently have a budget higher of the first two. Disney is most likely not happy with their continued butchering of these classic characters.



The first film was made for $50K and made $5.2 Million at the box office through a limited release. The second film was said to have had a $500K budget and only made just over $533K during its 3-day run. Despite technically bombing, the company still makes money through home media sales.







The first film made a lot amount of money, largely in part due to its reaction online as many were left in disbelief over someone taking these beloved Disney characters and turning them into Jason Voorhees. I received a 3% RT score from critics and 50% from audiences. Surprisingly, the sequel received a 50% critical score and an 80% audience score, indicating an improvement over the first. But the buzz that surrounded the first film seems to have died down.



While doing a third film seems unavoidable at this point, the idea of doing an entire cinematic universe and using a crossover for 2025 seems overly ambitious. It is unknown how their versions of Pinocchio, Bambi, or Peter Pan will be received.







What do you think? Are you excited to see the filmmakers continue to distort the cuddly creatures of the Hundred Acre Wood? Or should they focus on more original ideas instead? Let us know.



Source: Variety