‘Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey’ To Expand into the ‘Poohniverse’







The free domain is opening up so many possibilities, including the opportunity for the mutants of Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey to expand into a wider Poohniverse! This new horror cinematic universe will include a slew of crossovers with other totally-not-Disney characters.

Variety is the bearer of this news, whether a blessing or a curse. As a longtime horror writer, I’m all for more low-budget slashers with a gimmick. So, how much of a good thing is too much?

We’ll find out soon, for sure. The Poohniverse includes Tinkerbell, Bambi, The Mad Hatter, and Sleeping Beauty. This massive horror movie version of the MCU will land sometime in 2025.

What’s the overarching storyline of this cavalcade of free-to-use figures? They’re all out to get the survivors of the earlier films (including the ones that are yet to be released).

Variety points out that much like the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a portion of the Poohniverse characters will be introduced to audiences via standalone films. Director/actor/producer Scott Chambers makes no bones about the similarities:

“As horror fans, we would love an Avengers that is all villains. It’d have Freddy Krueger, Jason, ‘Halloween,’ ‘Scream,’ all of those. Obviously, that will never happen, but we can make it happen in our own little way, and that’s where this film has been born.“

The tubby honey-loving bear from A. A. Milne’s writings is part of the free-domain, which was taken advantage of last year. Although it was a critical flop, Rhys Frake-Waterfield kept chugging along, fast-tracking a sequel and started work on Peter Pan’s Neverland Nightmare.

Can you see the pattern? Frake-Waterfield is creating a terrifying mirror world where beloved childhood characters are warped into something beyond sinister. He’s making full use of the household name status Walt Disney gave these characters in the 20th Century.

Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 will hit theatres on March 26. It will be followed by Bambi: The Reckoning, the earlier-mentioned Peter Pan picture, and Pinocchio Unstrung.

[Source: Variety]