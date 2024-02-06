‘Winnie The Pooh: Blood And Honey II’ Releases Its First Trailer







After months of speculation, the first trailer for the upcoming sequel to 2023’s Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey was released. The first film was made for shock value as a way of poking fun at Disney’s brand of family-friendly entertainment and turning it into a dark and twisted tale akin to the Texas Chainsaw Massacre series.

The two-minute video gives us a glimpse into the story, which occurs sometime after the first. Christopher Robin is now trying to get over the events of the last film by going to therapy and having flashbacks to his childhood, hinting that we may learn of the origins of these monsters.



Pooh and Piglet, along with Owl and Tigger, decide to venture out into the world and hunt down Christopher Robin after letting him live at the end of the previous film. There is currently no sign of Rabbit despite the character being teased in the previous film.







The character’s designs have been updated from the previous film thanks to the larger budget provided. Instead of looking cartoonish, their designs appear more bestial. The appearance of Tigger in this film, despite not being mentioned in the last one, is due to his copyright not expiring until this year.



The film currently has no set release date aside from “early 2024”. The end credits will apparently tease the in-development Pinocchio: Unstrung, which is the first step in setting up the already announced fairy tale horror movie cinematic universe that will feature other classic characters such as Bambi and Peter Pan.







The film’s director has stated that they took feedback from the first film to help improve the sequel’s quality. Despite the first film being panned by both critics and audiences, it has given rise to a wave of horror films based on children’s content, including the Steamboat Willie version of Mickey Mouse. Disney must not be having a good day.



