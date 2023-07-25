Wine Bar George Disney Springs New Summer Wine Experiences







Master Sommelier George Miliotes will lead some special summer wine experiences at Wine Bar George Disney Springs. Also, Wine Bar George offers some summer menu items.

Wine Bar George Disney Springs invites guests to a memorable event with George Miliotes, one of 273 Master Sommeliers in the world. These events allow participants to interact with the owner of Wine Bar George, George Miliotes.

At these summer wine experiences, guests will learn to taste wine like a professional with a “blind” tasting of six different wines. They will hear firsthand from George Miliotes about his journey through the wine world and what it takes to become a Master Sommelier.

These 90-minute events led by George Miliotes occur in a relaxed setting on select afternoons in August. Each of the wines are hand-selected by George Miliotes and varies by event. Reservations are required for this event. Guests can register at the event section of the Wine Bar George website.

The events take place on August 2, 7, 8, 14, 15, 21, 22, 28, and 29. The tickets cost $110 each and are non-refundable. This experience includes cheese and charcuterie in addition to the wine.

Summer Menu at Wine Bar George

Wine Bar George encourages guests to try the all-new lunch and dinner menu this summer. Diners can enjoy items such as Snapper Crudo, NY Strip Steak with guajillo butter, and the M.C.T sandwich.

Also, guests can stop by the quick service location, The Basket, for lunch and dinner bites to-go, including a house-made hand pie, freshly baked scones with Moscato glaze, and more. Of course, all food items at Wine Bar George Disney Springs can be paired with more than 200 wines available by the glass, the bottle, and the ounce.

In addition, do not forget about dessert. Another new addition involves a sweet treat. The new Rolled Pavlova consists of white chocolate mousse, macerated berries. Then, it comes topped with miso caramel. Master Sommelier George Miliotes recommends pairing it with Hetzolo, 5 Puttonyos, 2010, a dessert wine from Tokaj in Hungary. Wine Bar George encourages guests to enjoy by the ounce for the perfect ending to their experience.

About George

As one of 273 Master Sommeliers in the world, George Miliotes is a passionate educator and curator of wines. Miliotes continuously studies wine, identifying the most interesting wines through annual trips to wine-growing regions from France to South Africa.

Miliotes’ unique by-the-glass lists encourage guests to make adventurous choices, selecting new wines, whether they are domestic or global, to pair with their courses. The result of his worldwide efforts creates wine lists that are distinct to his restaurant’s culinary offerings, and widely reviewed as exceptional in every way.

George Miliotes is the grandson of Greek immigrants and a child of the restaurant and hospitality business. His family owned a specialty market and café in Orlando, Fla., which became a gathering spot for local chefs and served as the starting point for Miliotes’ passion for food and wine.

California Grill

Miliotes later became the general manager of California Grill at Walt Disney World Resort, where he created an award-winning wine list. He is widely regarded as one the restaurant business’ foremost wine experts.

In March 2007, Miliotes became a Master Sommelier, passing a series of rigorous examinations that require the candidate to identify grape variety, country of origin, district of origin, and vintage of wines by taste, sight, and aroma alone. From 2002 – 2016, he oversaw all aspects of wine culture for Darden, including The Capital Grille and Eddie V’s. He was one of the founders of Seasons 52. George led the development of their award-winning wine lists and educated and motivated service teams about wine in order to deliver exceptional guest experiences. Miliotes returned to Walt Disney World with the opening of Wine Bar George, the only wine bar in Florida led by a Master Sommelier. Now open in The Landing at Disney Springs, Wine Bar George brings Miliotes’ expertise and worldwide travels to the heart of Central Florida.

Have you visited Wine Bar George at Disney Springs before?