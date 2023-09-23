Wine and Wedge Food and Wine Booth Opens at Epcot- Is This Our New Favorite Booth?







The Wine and Wedge food and beverage location opened for the Epcot International Food and Wine Festival. We made a visit on the opening weekend to check it out.

On September 22, four new booths were originally scheduled to open for the Epcot International Food and Wine Festival. The Wine & Wedge booth did open as scheduled on Friday, September 22. For those looking for beverages and cheese, the Wine and Wedge location needs your attention.

The four Food and Wine booths originally scheduled to open on September 22 feature menu items inspired by the Disney100 celebration. The Swirled Showcase booth did not open as originally scheduled. These things happen sometimes.

Nevertheless, the Wine and Wedge booth opened as originally scheduled. It will be open through December 30, 2023. Based on this, you can enjoy the food and beverage items here through the next festival, Epcot’s International Festival of Holidays, too.

Wine and Wedge Menu

The menu features cheese options, as you would expect. Those options also help guests earn the dessert prize for completing Emile’s Fromage Montage. As Walt Disney World states, “Indulge in different cheeses and cheesy dishes—artistically paired with wonderful wines—at this fromagerie.” The menu looks like this:

Assorted Artisanal Cheeses and Accoutrements (NEW) (Emile’s Fromage Montage item)- $7.00

Fig and Balsamic Boursin Soufflé with Fig Tapenade (NEW) (Emile’s Fromage Montage item)- $5.75

Southern Pimento Cheese with Bread-and-Butter Pickled Vegetables and Grilled Bread (NEW) (Emile’s Fromage Montage item)- $5.25

Cheese and Beverage Flight – all 3 cheeses and all 3 beverages served on an Artist Palette- $18

Selbach-Oster Zeltinger Sonnenuhr Riesling Spätlese- $10.50

Hartley Apple Brandy- $6.50

Florida Orange Groves Winery Black and Blue Port-$8.00

Flight also available for $12

We noticed from the online menu for this food and beverage location that a cheese flight was originally supposed to be available. However, that did not appear on the posted menu boards. This changed our plan of attack from a food blogger standpoint.

However, we did end up trying every food-only item at this booth during the opening day of the booth operation. Like in our earlier Food and Wine article, we got some help in terms of photo design from the GooToYou! crew.

Assorted Artisanal Cheeses and Accoutrements – $7.00

Before we ordered here, we joked about what it means for this to have accouterments. We suspect that the items for this Food and Wine entrée will change as we get closer to the holiday season. This cheese plate provided far better flavor than we expected. We can recommend this heartily. The bread with the cheese provides a nice touch.

Fig and Balsamic Boursin Soufflé with Fig Tapenade- $5.75

This sweet treat might become our favorite treat of the Epcot festivals. Some compared this dessert to an excellent bread pudding. We find that fair. Still, the unique flavor of the dessert brings good enjoyment to all who partake.

We expected the figs to overpower the Boursin in a bad way. The merging of the flavors creates a wonderful festival treat. You might want to buy two in case you have that friend who wants to “share” yours.

Southern Pimento Cheese with Bread-and-Butter Pickled Vegetables and Grilled Bread-$5.25

Some of us expected to dislike this pimento cheese offering. The thought of pimento cheese and pickled vegetables conjured up bad childhood memories of food.

Despite that, the texture and overall flavor of the pimento cheese surprised us in a good way. The grilled bread pairs nicely with the vegetables and pimento cheese. If, in any way, you enjoy pimento cheese, you should consider this Food and Wine item.

Is this our new favorite Epcot International Food and Wine booth? We will have to ponder that more to decide. Still, we found everything at this cheese-based booth to be well above average to excellent. As always, eat like you mean it!