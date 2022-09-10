Willow Trailer From D23 Panel and Christian Slater Announcement

By
Kambrea Pratt
-
0

During today’s Lucasfilm announcements Kathleen Kennedy is giving out information on upcoming Disney+ shows including Willow. Of course we need the main character himself, Warwick Davis on stage to present and we got the announcement that Christian Slater will also be in the show.

Willow will be coming to Disney+ on November 30, 2022.

The trailer has dropped.


There is also a poster.

Side note, I’m happy to see Christian Slater getting more and more work again. He was big when I was a kid.

