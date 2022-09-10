Willow Trailer From D23 Panel and Christian Slater Announcement

During today’s Lucasfilm announcements Kathleen Kennedy is giving out information on upcoming Disney+ shows including Willow. Of course we need the main character himself, Warwick Davis on stage to present and we got the announcement that Christian Slater will also be in the show.
Christian Slater (@ChristianSlater) has been added to the cast of #willow!#D23Expo2022 pic.twitter.com/VSp88feWDz
— BackstageOL (@BackstageOL) September 10, 2022
Willow will be coming to Disney+ on November 30, 2022.
The cast of #Willow, which hits @DisneyPlus on Nov 30.#d23expo #D23Expo2022 #willow pic.twitter.com/21MHhnvHWF
— Donna (@DangerCupcake) September 10, 2022
The trailer has dropped.
This November, the magic returns ✨ Watch the new trailer for #Willow, an epic new Original series streaming only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/QKSU15rz2Z
— Willow (@WillowOfficial) September 10, 2022
There is also a poster.
A new poster for #Willow has been released. Coming to #DisneyPlus on November 30. pic.twitter.com/a9f1UjyxNl
— Disney+ News (@MoreDisneyPlus) September 10, 2022
Side note, I’m happy to see Christian Slater getting more and more work again. He was big when I was a kid.
