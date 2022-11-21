‘Willow’ Returns To Theatres For One Night With A Q&A!

On November 28th, the fantasy film Willow will return to theatres. This one-day event will only play in select theatres. A Q&A will follow up the movie with the cast and crew of the upcoming Disney+ Willow series. A sneak peek of the new show will run after the Q&A. Tickets for the event will range in price depending on the venue.

The event is scheduled to last 2 hours and 46 minutes. Willow is only 126 minutes long. Hopefully, the Q&A will take up most of the remaining 40 minutes. It’s not known who will attend the question and answer session. Would George Lucas attend? No doubt Warwick Davis will be there. What about Ron Howard?

The Disney+ series is scheduled to start on November 30th.

In case the Tweet announcing the event gets deleted, the Official Willow Twitter account posted the following:

While a comprehensive list is not available of the screenings, we did find a few listings in these major cities:

Miami: 7:30 PM at Cinemark Paradise 24

Orlando: 7:30 PM at Cinepolis Luxury Cinema Hamlin

Los Angeles: 4:30 PM at El Capitan Theatre, Cinemark Playa Vista, Cinemark Carson, Cinemark at the Pike, Century Stadium 25, Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas Westlake Village, Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas – Rancho Santa Margarita, and Cinemark Renaissance Marketplace

New York City: 7:30 PM at Cinépolis Chelsea and Cinépolis Mansfield

Check your local listings by clicking here.

Willow, a story by George Lucas, was directed by Ron Howard and premiered in theatres on May 20th, 1988. Although it was not a critical success, the movie did bring in almost four times its budget. The sequel possibilities for the film were endless, but sadly none came to fruition until this year.

