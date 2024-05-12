Will Deadpool be in X-Men ’97? Beau DeMayo Answers!







Beau DeMayo, the showrunner of X-Men ’97, may have been fired before the series premiered on Disney+, but that didn’t keep him from revealing some behind-the-scenes info. When it comes to the Merc with a Mouth, DeMayo gave a concrete answer as to why the popular mutant was absent from Season 1.

On X this weekend, DeMayo responded to someone asking where Wade Wilson was. His response was a very curt, “Yeah, he was off-limits.”

So, those Deadpool fans who were hoping that the upcoming season finale would introduce the fourth-wall-breaking mercenary will be disappointed. However, that doesn’t mean you should tune out.

X-Men ’97 did something that the original FOX cartoon didn’t have the adamantium-plated balls to do: adapt the Fatal Attractions storyline. Yes, that arc! The one that revealed several new truths about Logan and was the catalyst for many dramatic changes to the X-Men and Magneto throughout the mid-to-late 1990s.

So, we may know exactly what the Season 1 finale holds, and, honestly, Deadpool has no place in it. To bring in the character now wouldn’t make much sense. That is unless the writers and DeMayo planned to rush through to the Feral Wolverine story arc.

Sure, Deadpool didn’t have anything to do with that, but it would be a way to introduce Wade. Maybe have him aid in kidnapping Logan for the rebounding experiment that mutates him into more animal than man. I could see that happening.

Watching the X-Men trying to either cure Logan or stop Apocolypse from making Wolverine the new Angel of Death could make for an enjoyable Season 2. However, I couldn’t see Disney dedicating an entire season to only one comic arc that doesn’t involve the whole cast of Xavier’s team.

What do you think of X-Men ’97 and the lack of Deadpool? Let us know!

