Will Black Bolt & the Inhumans Return to the MCU? Anson Mount Speaks!







A rumor very briefly circulated that The Inhumans, a group of super-powered people who live on the Moon, would finally return to the MCU after several years of silence.

An unofficial Marvel X account recently said, “The Inhumans from the Inhumans series will return in ‘AVENGERS: SECRET WARS'”. However, one of the stars of the forgotten series has something different to say.

The Inhumans from the Inhumans series will return in 'AVENGERS: SECRET WARS' pic.twitter.com/T70Cn7r6U6 — Marvel Updates (@marvel_updat3s) May 31, 2024

X (Twitter) has become flooded with engagement farming. One of the Inhumans thinks this is the case with the alleged MCU news.

In a response to a Marvel fan account on X, the actor who played the silent hero Black Bolt (Anson Mount) said he was unaware the the Inhumans were coming back for the sequel:

“This is so interesting. Please tell us more about this contract I apparently signed in my sleep. I’m so curious to hear all the juicy details from a feed that is clearly not a click-farm.“

This is so interesting. Please tell us more about this contract I apparently signed in my sleep. I’m so curious to hear all the juicy details from a feed that is clearly not a click-farm. https://t.co/gDj2XIzzkT — Anson Mount 🖖 (@ansonmount) June 1, 2024

Mount had reappeared, though briefly, as Black Bolt in Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness. His few seconds of screen time in the Sam Raimi sequel were far more memorable than the entire 8-episode 2017 show.

At one point, the group was rumored to be getting a Disney+ show. Would it have performed better than Secret Invasion or Ms Marvel? Would this have featured the Black Bolt from Earth-838, who got his brains obliterated?

It could be the case that the Inhumans will be back but with an entirely new cast. The MCU is in disarray right now after multiple flops in the theatres and on streaming. Throwing yet another group of characters against the wall to see if they stick is possibly something Disney may do.

However, since the supposed “Updates” account didn’t list any official quotes to back up the claims of a return in general, I doubt Marvel will revisit this group.

[Source: X]