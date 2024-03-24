Why Is The Disney+ Logo Now Teal?







A couple of days ago people started noticing that the standard blue and white Disney+ logo has been changed to a teal and white logo in the Apple app store and Microsoft Apps. But why did this happen?

Here are a couple of speculative reasons for the change.

The first speculated reason is that other apps also use blue and white for their logos, like Paramount+ and Max. Disney could be doing this so that their app is easier to locate in the sea of other app logos.

Another reason is that Disney+ with Hulu will move from beta to an official launch in March. Hulu’s logo is green, and Disney+ has a blue logo, if you mix the colors a blue/green or teal color is the result.

Personally, I think both reasons are valid and likely.

Disney began their Disney+ with Hulu beta for subscribers back in December 2023. Now that they plan on officially launching it, it makes sense to give it a new color that reflects both Hulu and Disney+. Since it’s a unique color, it will stand out against the sea of blue and red/orange that other services use. It’s also distinctly different from the green of Hulu.

The new logo will likely begin to appear in other app stores and will probably be the look of the Disney+ with Hulu service after the official launch this month.

