Who Is the “Exceptionally Unexceptional” Villager In Disney Dreamlight Valley?







Disney Dreamlight Valley has a new Halloween-themed “Haunted Holiday Star Path.” The new Star Path will include rewards for moonstones, design motifs, outfits, furniture, and pets that are Halloween-themed.

To get these rewards, you must solve riddles to get the Event Tokens (Lollipop Tokens) to unlock special items.

Most of these people are solving without too many issues, but the one people are seemingly getting stuck on is the identity of the “Exceptionally Unexceptional” Villager.

The game directions indicate to “Give an exceptionally unexceptional Villager a favorite gift.” This person is Mirabel from ‘Encanto.’ This makes complete sense given that she did not receive a “gift” aka special ability, like her other family members. Thus making her both exceptional and unexceptional at the same time.

It even mentioned that she was the “exceptionally unexceptional” villager in her preview write-up. “Meet and exceptionally unexceptional new villager and a special snowman.”

To complete this challenge, you will need to give Mirabel one of her favorite gifts.

