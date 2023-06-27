Where’s the ‘Honey, I Shrunk The Kids’ Reboot? Josh Gad Knows!







In 2019, we reported that the 1989 classic Honey, I Shrunk The Kids was getting a remake/reboot starring Frozen’s Josh Gad. Four years later, we’re still waiting. Thankfully, the star of the film has an update for us … kind of.

On Twitter, Gad updated Honey, I Shrunk The Kids fans by telling them that the movie was more or less in limbo. Between Covid-related disruptions and Josh Gad’s packed schedule, the possibility of us seeing a new film in the series any time soon has, well, shrunk.

In case the tweet gets taken down or doesn’t load, here’s what the Beauty and the Beast star had to say:

“A lot of u ask me what’s going on with this film. Truth is, we were inches from starting and then COVID hit, inches from starting again & then my schedule exploded with conflicts, inches from starting again & budget got the best of us. If you want it, let your local @disney know.“

Gad’s not-so-helpful tweet did include an amusing mockup poster of Shrunk (by BossLogic) featuring Rick Moranis and two Marvel Cinematic Universe cameos.

A lot of u ask me what’s going on with this film. Truth is, we were inches from starting and then COVID hit, inches from starting again & then my schedule exploded with conflicts, inches from starting again & budget got the best of us. If you want it, let your local @disney know. pic.twitter.com/H5l24DQyoU — Josh Gad (@joshgad) June 26, 2023

Honey, I Shrunk the Kids premiered in theatres in 1989. If you were lucky enough to see it in theatres as I did, then odds are the film was preceded by a Roger Rabbit short (Tummy Trouble).

The Rick Moranis picture was a major hit, and elements of the movie were incorporated into Disney’s latest park, MGM Studios. The bumblebee sequence was part of the Backlot Tour, where a lucky guest got to ride on the bee while being filmed on a blue screen, showing tour groups how movie magic was made.

MGM Studios also opened the Honey, I Shrunk the Kids Movie Set Adventure interactive area in 1990. It was a giant play place themed after the movie. It once stood just across from Muppets 3D. Surprisingly, it remained open until the Spring of 2016. It was then demolished to make way for Galaxy’s Edge.

[Source: Josh Gad]

[Source: BossLogic]