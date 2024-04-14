When Will Disney Start Selling Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party Tickets?







It’s getting to be around the time of year when Disney starts to announce the date for the launch of Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party (MNSSHP) Tickets. We do not know when they will go on sale yet or how much the prices will go up this year, but we should be hearing something about the ticket sale date soon.

In 2022, we found out on April 28 that the tickets for MNSSHP would go on sale on May 12, 2022, for guests of Walt Disney World hotels or Shades of Green. Everyone else could purchase theirs on May 18, 2022.

In 2023, it was announced on April 20 that tickets for the event would go on sale. It was announced on April 27 for guests staying at Disney hotels or Shade of Green and May 2 for everyone else.

We expect the release date announcement to happen this month.

The prices creep up each year. In 2022, the lowest ticket price was $109 for adults (plus tax) and $99 for children nine and under (plus tax). The highest price was $199 for adults (plus tax) and $189 for children (plus tax).

In 2023, the lowest and highest prices remained the same; however, pricing increased about $10 more for nights starting in late September- October compared to a similar date in 2022.

For example, party dates from September 23 to October 2 were $139 a night for an adult ticket in 2022 but $149 per adult ticket in 2023. Similar dates, $159 in 2022, jumped to $169 in 2023, and so on.

For those who don’t know what Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party is, it is an after-hours, special ticketed event celebrating Halloween that usually runs from August to the first day or two of November in the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World.

It usually runs from 7 PM till midnight, with guests being able to enter the park at 4 PM. Guests can expect special fireworks, a Hocus Pocus Villain Spelltacular stage show, the popular Boo-To-You parade, special characters meet and greets, attractions, and even trick-or-treating.

If you haven’t been, I recommend going at least once if you can afford it. It adds up quickly, and the prices continue to increase at a rate that exceeds normal inflation. Tickets in 2017 were $74-$115 for adults, and in seven years, they’ve gone up significantly as Disney uses them to increase their park revenue.

For those waiting for a date to purchase your tickets, it should be coming soon. We will post as soon as the information becomes available so stay tuned for more information.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!