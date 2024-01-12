What’s the Drinking Age at Walt Disney World?







It’s a common question that appears to pop up every time a new festival starts at EPCOT: What is the drinking age at Walt Disney World? Well, it’s straightforward, but you do need to provide specific paperwork.

Whether you’re at the Food & Wine Festival or the International Festival of the Arts, there’s always plenty to drink. Guests from outside the U.S. may not be familiar with Florida’s rules when it comes to imbibing alcohol. So, here’s the rundown directly from the Walt Disney Company:

You’ll need a U.S. ID, passport, or NEXUS card—foreign I.D.s (including driver’s licenses won’t be accepted). Oh, and you’ll need to be at least 21 years old.

You can have all you want, within reason, if you’re 21 years of age and have a valid I.D. I told you it was simple.

Another reason why this subject comes up could be due to a previous Mouse Trap News story. Yes, some people thought Disney was doing away with the drinking age limit.

The parks can be a pain with sober children; imagine if they were as wasted as their parents! They could be even worse than park vloggers!

Sadly, the rules above can’t keep irresponsible parents from giving liquor to minors. It happens. Since the drinks are usually in small containers and not explicitly marked, a kid could be downing a Guinness shake, and no one would be the wiser.

While covering previous EPCOT festivals, I’ve certainly felt the effects of having every alcoholic beverage in the park. However, I have a surefire method of sobering up.

All I have to do is stand in line to Frozen Ever After. The former Maelstrom is always packed. Standing in queue for an hour to ride that dud always gets rid of the spins.

Try it sometime!

[Source: Walt Disney World]