What’s Coming to Disney+ October, 2022

It’s almost October already! Time for a look at what’s coming to Disney+ for October. Just a reminder ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ will be released the end of this month on September 30th, ahead of October.

Here’s what’s coming in October:

Monday, October 3



Dancing with the Stars (Ep. 3)

Wednesday, October 5



Andor (Ep. 5)

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers (Ep. 202)

Puppy Dog Pals (Season 5)

Shipwreck Hunters Australia (Season 1 Premiere)

The Simpsons (Season 33)

World of Flavor with Big Moe Cason (Season 1)

Zombies: Addison’s Monster Mystery shorts (Season 1)

Zorro (Seasons 1 and 2)

Thursday, October 6



She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (Ep. 8)

Friday, October 7



Calling All Monsters Video

Drumline

Werewolf by Night (Premiere)

Monday, October 10



Dancing with the Stars (Ep. 4)

Wednesday, October 12



Andor (Ep. 6)

Big City Greens (Season 3)

Big Shot (Season 2)

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers (Ep.)

Sofia the First (Seasons 1–4)

Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion (Season 1)

Thursday, October 13



She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (Ep 9)

Friday, October 14



Into the Woods (Sing-Along)

The New Mutants

Monday, October 17



Dancing with the Stars (Ep.5)

Tuesday, October 18



Dancing with the Stars (Ep. 6)

Wednesday, October 19



Alice’s Wonderland Bakery (Season 1)

Andor (Ep. 7)

Bear in the Big Blue House (Seasons 1–4)

The Incredible Dr. Pol (Season 21)

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers (Ep. 204)

PB&J Otter (Seasons 1–3)

Raven’s Home (Season 5)

The Spectacular Spider-Man (Season 1)

Spider-Man: The New Animated Series (Season 1)

Wicked Tuna (Season 11)

Friday, October 21



Hall of Villains

Monday, October 24



Dancing with the Stars (Ep. 7)

Wednesday, October 26



Andor (Ep. 8)

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers (Ep. 205)

The Mysterious Benedict Society (Season 2 Premiere)

Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi (Premiere)

Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t ( Premiere)

Friday, October 28



Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel

Marvel’s Hulk: Where Monsters Dwell

Monday, October 31



Dancing with the Stars (Ep. 8)

Now any of this could change or more could be added. But it’s what is currently listed. Sadly, there isn’t much Halloween here, but a lot of other shows are listed.

I just wish we would get ‘Disney’s Halloween Treat’ or ‘A Disney Halloween’ released on Disney+.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!