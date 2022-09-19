What’s Coming to Disney+ October, 2022

It’s almost October already! Time for a look at what’s coming to Disney+ for October. Just a reminder ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ will be released the end of this month on September 30th, ahead of October.
Here’s what’s coming in October:
Monday, October 3
- Dancing with the Stars (Ep. 3)
Wednesday, October 5
- Andor (Ep. 5)
- The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers (Ep. 202)
- Puppy Dog Pals (Season 5)
- Shipwreck Hunters Australia (Season 1 Premiere)
- The Simpsons (Season 33)
- World of Flavor with Big Moe Cason (Season 1)
- Zombies: Addison’s Monster Mystery shorts (Season 1)
- Zorro (Seasons 1 and 2)
Thursday, October 6
- She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (Ep. 8)
Friday, October 7
- Calling All Monsters Video
- Drumline
- Werewolf by Night (Premiere)
Monday, October 10
- Dancing with the Stars (Ep. 4)
Wednesday, October 12
- Andor (Ep. 6)
- Big City Greens (Season 3)
- Big Shot (Season 2)
- The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers (Ep.)
- Sofia the First (Seasons 1–4)
- Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion (Season 1)
Thursday, October 13
- She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (Ep 9)
Friday, October 14
- Into the Woods (Sing-Along)
- The New Mutants
Monday, October 17
- Dancing with the Stars (Ep.5)
Tuesday, October 18
- Dancing with the Stars (Ep. 6)
Wednesday, October 19
- Alice’s Wonderland Bakery (Season 1)
- Andor (Ep. 7)
- Bear in the Big Blue House (Seasons 1–4)
- The Incredible Dr. Pol (Season 21)
- The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers (Ep. 204)
- PB&J Otter (Seasons 1–3)
- Raven’s Home (Season 5)
- The Spectacular Spider-Man (Season 1)
- Spider-Man: The New Animated Series (Season 1)
- Wicked Tuna (Season 11)
Friday, October 21
- Hall of Villains
Monday, October 24
- Dancing with the Stars (Ep. 7)
Wednesday, October 26
- Andor (Ep. 8)
- The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers (Ep. 205)
- The Mysterious Benedict Society (Season 2 Premiere)
- Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi (Premiere)
- Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t ( Premiere)
Friday, October 28
- Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel
- Marvel’s Hulk: Where Monsters Dwell
Monday, October 31
- Dancing with the Stars (Ep. 8)
Now any of this could change or more could be added. But it’s what is currently listed. Sadly, there isn’t much Halloween here, but a lot of other shows are listed.
I just wish we would get ‘Disney’s Halloween Treat’ or ‘A Disney Halloween’ released on Disney+.
What do you think? Comment and let us know!
Pirates & Princesses (PNP) is an independent, opinionated fan-powered news blog that covers Disney and Universal Theme Parks, Themed Entertainment and related Pop Culture from a consumer's point of view. Opinions expressed by our contributors do not necessarily reflect the views of PNP, its editors, affiliates, sponsors or advertisers. PNP is an unofficial news source and has no connection to The Walt Disney Company, NBCUniversal or any other company that we may cover.