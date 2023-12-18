What’s Coming To Disney+ In January 2024







It’s almost a new year and we have the list of what will be arriving on Disney+ in January, 2024. Highly anticipated shows like Marvel’s Echo will debut, while other shows will continue into January like Percy Jackson and the Olympians and BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star.

Here’s the current listing for January:

January 3, 2024

Alice’s Wonderland Bakery (S2 with 6 episodes)

(S2 with 6 episodes) Ax Men (S10 with 10 episodes)

(S10 with 10 episodes) Forged in Fire (S7 with 37 episodes and S8 with 45 episodes)

(S7 with 37 episodes and S8 with 45 episodes) History’s Greatest Mysteries (S3 with 13 episodes)

(S3 with 13 episodes) Modern Marvels (S20 with 2 episodes and S21 with 12 episodes)

(S20 with 2 episodes and S21 with 12 episodes) Storage Wars (S12 with 16 episodes and S13 with 36 episodes)

(S12 with 16 episodes and S13 with 36 episodes) BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star – Episodes 5 and 6

– Episodes 5 and 6 Percy Jackson and the Olympians – Episode 4 – “I Plunge to My Death”

January 5, 2024

X-Men (2000)

January 7, 2024

The Incredible Pol Farm (S1 with 14 episodes)

January 9, 2024

Marvel Studios’ Echo – All Episodes Streaming at 9 PM ET /6 PM PT

January 10, 2024

Hamster & Gretel (S1 with 3 episodes)

(S1 with 3 episodes) Kiya & the Kimoja Heroes (S1 with 12 episodes)

(S1 with 12 episodes) Percy Jackson and the Olympians – Episode 5 – “A God Buys Us Cheeseburgers”

– Episode 5 – “A God Buys Us Cheeseburgers” BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star – Final Episodes 7 and 8

January 12, 2024

Bluey (Season 3 with 10 new episodes)

January 17, 2024

America’s Funniest Home Videos: Global (S24 with 22 episodes, S25 with 23 episodes and S26 with 22 episodes)

(S24 with 22 episodes, S25 with 23 episodes and S26 with 22 episodes) The Ghost and Molly McGee (S2 with 2 episodes)

(S2 with 2 episodes) Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Camp Minnie (S1 with 5 episodes)

(S1 with 5 episodes) Percy Jackson and the Olympians – Episode 6 – “We Take a Zebra to Vegas”

– Episode 6 – “We Take a Zebra to Vegas” Siempre Fui Yo (Season 2 all episodes)

January 23, 2024

The Last Repair Shop

January 24, 2024

Percy Jackson and the Olympians – Episode 7 – “We Find Out the Truth, Sort Of”

A Real Bug’s Life – Premiere (All episodes streaming)

January 31, 2024

Me & Mickey shorts (S2 with 17 episodes)

shorts (S2 with 17 episodes) Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S2 with 4 episodes)

(S2 with 4 episodes) Choir – Premiere (All episodes streaming)

– Premiere (All episodes streaming) Assembled: The Making of Echo – Premiere

– Premiere Percy Jackson and the Olympians Finale – Episode 8 – “The Prophecy Comes True”

Of course this schedule can change with more added or some shows removed.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!