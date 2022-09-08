What Shows and Films Have Been Released Today For Disney+ Day?

By
Kambrea Pratt
-
0

Disney+ Day is today, September 8, and to celebrate Disney has released several new shows and films on the service. Here’s a list of what is new today.

Pinocchio

BTS Permission To Dance on Stage- LA

Thor: Love and Thunder

Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Thor: Love and Thunder

 Cars on the Road

Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return

Disney Sing Along

Frozen and Frozen 2 Sing Alongs

Welcome To the Club

Growing Up

Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory

Remembering

Terra Incognita

Dancing with the Stars: The Pros’ Most Memorable Dances

You can watch these now on Disney+.


