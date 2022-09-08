What Shows and Films Have Been Released Today For Disney+ Day?

Disney+ Day is today, September 8, and to celebrate Disney has released several new shows and films on the service. Here’s a list of what is new today.
Pinocchio
It’s the nostalgia for us. 🥹
Disney’s reimagined #Pinocchio is now streaming, only on #DisneyPlus. #DisneyPlusDay pic.twitter.com/xLy5SzB17Z
BTS Permission To Dance on Stage- LA
💜💜 BREAK YOUR PLANS, ARMY! 💜💜
It’s a surprise #DisneyPlusDay premiere. BTS: PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE – LA is now streaming, only on #DisneyPlus. #DisneyPlusDay #BTSonDisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/4Sij5uIMxq
Thor: Love and Thunder
#DisneyPlusDay is bringing the thunder.
Marvel Studios’ #ThorLoveAndThunder is now streaming in @IMAX Enhanced, only on #DisneyPlus. #IMAXonDisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/PO0tyEhmVD
Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Thor: Love and Thunder
Go behind the love and thunder.
Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of #ThorLoveAndThunder is now streaming on #DisneyPlus. #DisneyPlusDay pic.twitter.com/gQZzIZS0I9
Cars on the Road
The beginning of something great.#CarsOnTheRoad is now streaming on #DisneyPlus! #DisneyPlusDay pic.twitter.com/LFY88L8DBp
Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return
Where new heroes and villains meet classic characters.#ObiWanKenobi: A Jedi’s Return is now streaming on #DisneyPlus! #DisneyPlusDay pic.twitter.com/GHs7EChGDZ
Disney Sing Along
For #DisneyPlusDay, we’re making your karaoke dreams come true. Which movie are you singing along to first? 🤩🎶
The #DisneyPlusSingAlong Collection, including the new #Frozen and #Frozen2 Sing-Alongs, is now streaming on #DisneyPlus! (1/5) pic.twitter.com/rgxrCQa2W6
Frozen and Frozen 2 Sing Alongs
For #DisneyPlusDay, we’re making your karaoke dreams come true. Which movie are you singing along to first? 🤩🎶
The #DisneyPlusSingAlong Collection, including the new #Frozen and #Frozen2 Sing-Alongs, is now streaming on #DisneyPlus! (2/5) pic.twitter.com/ku65LP47VG
Welcome To the Club
It’s not easy being mean… or is it? @TheSimpsons: Welcome to the Club is now streaming only on #DisneyPlus! #DisneyPlusDay pic.twitter.com/xhKgHvcF5a
Growing Up
Follow 11 young adults and their coming-of-age stories in #GrowingUpDocuseries.
The Original series from Executive Producer @BrieLarson is now streaming on #DisneyPlus. #DisneyPlusDay pic.twitter.com/J97g4wWHvy
Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory
.@BertieGregory can’t predict animal behavior… but he can always count on an extraordinary adventure. #EpicAdventuresWithBertieGregory, a five-part Original series, is now streaming on #DisneyPlus! #DisneyPlusDay pic.twitter.com/m5jJHn5mOU
Remembering
Celebrate #DisneyPlusDay with Remembering, an all-new short, now streaming.
Plus, #DisneyPlus subscribers can bring The World of Imagination into their very own room at https://t.co/NnJllHoVcD. pic.twitter.com/Pz9jUmNdsV
Terra Incognita
In this park, the screams come from beyond.#TierraIncognita, an Original series, is now streaming on #DisneyPlus. #DisneyPlusDay pic.twitter.com/nQ7N53o6Q8
Dancing with the Stars: The Pros’ Most Memorable Dances
We’re putting our best foot forward to celebrate #DisneyPlusDay!
Stream Dancing with the Stars: The Pros’ Most Memorable Dances and don’t miss the season premiere of #DWTS LIVE on September 19, only on #DisneyPlus! #DisneyPlusDay pic.twitter.com/Q8478YXo6Q
