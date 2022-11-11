What is 21 Royal at the Disneyland Resort?

Looking for an exclusive place to eat inside the Disneyland Resort, but don’t have that $33,000 membership fee and $1500 Annual membership fee to Club 33? 21 Royal has got you covered for only $15,000 for 12 guests. Originally designed to be a get-away for Walt and Lillian Disney inside the Disneyland Resort, 21 Royal now stands as an exclusive park going and dining experience. Located upstairs above the Pirates of the Caribbean attraction, 21 Royal offers a lot for its visitors.

What’s the 21 Royal Experience?

Guests get park admission for the day to experience all the attractions and fun of the Disneyland Resort. At night, guests of 21 Royal are greeted by valets at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa and ushered by a VIP guide to 21 Royal.

Guests are greeted by butlers in the salon with drinks and are able to explore the various rooms of 21 Royal that incorporate magical elements. The party is then brought out to the patio for a casual reception.

For dinner, guests dine around a lavishly decorated table of white linens, fresh flowers, gold-plated dinnerware, and fine crystal. It is described as a magical fine dining experience. The 21 Royal website describes it as: “The 21 Royal team thoughtfully prepares a menu that weaves together a tapestry of imaginative dishes that combine to create an experience that is uniquely yours. The result is a wonderful combination of fine dining and Disney storytelling at its delicious best.” It sounds like the 21 Royal dining experience is tailored to the party’s palette.

At the end of the nights, guests can return to the private balcony for dessert with fantastic views of the Rivers of America and on select nights the Disneyland Resort’s stunning nighttime entertainment.

Recently, Heather Rae El Moussa, wife to Tarek El Moussa of House flipping Television Fame, gushed about her experience at 21 Royal celebrating her friend’s, Kristin Steinberg birthday. She said on Instagram: “Felt like real life princesses 💖 Celebrated one of my besties @themrskristen’s birthdays at Disney’s 21 Royal last week on a day where I shared that I wasn’t feeling my best… Crazy how being around the people you love can completely change your whole mood 🤍 but back to us feeling like princesses 👸🏼🤣: going to Disney with all your friends and getting all dressed up is so fun and felt so nostalgic- I was just channeling my inner Cinderella all night long.”

Most families visiting the Disneyland Resort will never get to experience 21 Royal like Heather Rae El Moussa did, but we can dream and think fondly of it. It seems like a fantastic experience for those who can afford to enjoy it.

If you do wish to look into a day at the Disneyland Resort and a night at 21 Royal, you can call the 21 Royal Concierge at (714) 300-7749.

Who wants to pony up $15,000 to go to 21 Royal with me? Let us know in the comments.

Sources: 21 Royal Website and The Family Vacation Guide