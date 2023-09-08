WGA Striking Writers Leaflet Guests at Universal Studios Hollywood’s Halloween Horror Nights







About 50 WGA writers waited outside the Universal Studios Hollywood theme park to pass out fliers about their strike during the opening of Halloween Horror Nights (HHN) event. I’m not sure this will have the effect they hoped, as it might just annoy those who might otherwise support them.

They are threatening to go to Disneyland next.

The flier image was posted on X, aka Twitter:

Just arrived to the opening night festivities for Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood and the WGA is out here bringing awareness to the strikes with these flyers. Definitely worth a read and share to your friends and family who plan on attending Horror Nights soon! pic.twitter.com/R5Y5UG2PKo — Andrew J. Salazar (@AndrewJ626) September 8, 2023

Here is what the flier said:

“HOLLYWOOD HORROR NIGHTS (AND DAYS) FOR THE WGA…

You wanna know what’s really scary…? – Universal and other major studios have kept us from working for over 125 days… unwilling to make a deal that fairly compensates writers.

The rides and attractions you’ll be enjoying tonight are based on movies and television series that were created by writers. The fact of the matter is, Universal would have no theme park without us, or any content at all. Yet the company refuses to pay us justly for our significant contribution to the abundant success they’ve had off our creations.

If Universal were to pay us what we’re asking for, it would cost them just .027% of their revenues.

As you enjoy the theme park tonight, please take a moment to acknowledge the contribution of writers to the experience. Please also give some extra attention and appreciation to the workers you encounter, as they too are in a struggle for fair pay and treatment from Universal right now.

We would appreciate your support of the WGA on social media and through word-of-mouth.

We’re all dying to get back to making the movies and shows you love to watch! But we can’t write until we get a fair deal!”

It’s really not fair to compare their pay situation to those of Team Members at Universal Parks. Those employees don’t make anywhere near the amount that Hollywood writers make before the raises they were allegedly offered and turned down.

According to Deadline, this is what the WGA was offered just a couple of weeks ago.

“Significantly higher compensation

This is the highest wage increase for the WGA in 35 years: a compounded 13% increase over the three-year contract, with an increase of 5% in year one; 4% in year two; and 3.5% in year three.

On top of wage increases, a 15% increase in minimum weekly rates for Article 14 writers (other than Story Editors or Executive Story Editors) in the first year of the agreement with further general wage increases in the second and third years of the agreement. This would take a writer from:

* $9,888/week to $11,371/week for guarantees of up to 9 weeks;

* $8,240/week to $9,476/week for guarantees of 10-19 weeks; and

* $7,412/ week to $8,524/week for guarantees of 20-29 weeks (all are 15% increases)

High Budget SVOD Residual Increases

Total worldwide (domestic and foreign) residuals would increase from $72,067 to $87,546 per episode for 3 exhibition years.”

Meanwhile, Universal Studios Team Members at that park make about $20 an hour. A 40-hour work week would yield $800, which is a far cry from $7,400-$9,800 per week.

If the Deadline information from AMTPT is true, it’s a bit callous to say, “Please also give some extra attention and appreciation to the workers you encounter, as they too are in a struggle for fair pay and treatment from Universal right now” given the vast disparity in wages. However, I do agree with the statement that they should be treated kindly and are massively underpaid.

To be fair, it’s unclear if the WGA sanctioned this or if these striking writers went out on their own. But it’s not a good look to thrust fliers at people who are there for something else entirely, paying a lot of money for tickets, parking, etc. It could easily anger people and turn them against your cause. I do have to wonder how many fliers ended up in the trash or on the ground.

The WGA previously picketed near the theme park, which is different than accosting customers with fliers. Many think the fliers are going a tad too far.

What do you think? Comment and let us know.

