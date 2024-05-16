Wesley Snipes Reacts to ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Cameo Rumor







The rumor that Wesley Snipes could once again return as the vampire-slaying Blade is not new. We reported on it last year. However, the possibility of a cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine didn’t get a reaction from the actor until recently.

An insider claims Blade will return, and the original man attached to the role has “already signed to do some stuff there.” Snipes appears to be very surprised by the rumor Screen Geek is reporting. On X, the actor responded by asking, “Whuhuuuut?”

Is it possible? Yes. Is Snipes playing coy? Of course.

Considering that cameo rumors have been in short supply lately, I wouldn’t put it past Ryan Reynolds trying to get his previous co-star a spot in the upcoming multiverse movie. Snipes being back in the saddle again is far more appealing than throwing in Taylor Swift as Dazzler.

The casting move could also right a few wrongs from the past. Blade’s trilogy wasn’t without its flaws.

The original Blade deserves a better sendoff because the third film in his series was just terrible. It wasn’t Ryan Reynolds’ best film, and it lost its gritty edge, opting for something more watered-down and dated.

While the character of Blade could be in Deadpool & Wolverine, it doesn’t mean Snipes will be returning. Mahershala Ali has taken over the vampire hunter’s role, but an introductory MCU film starring him has been in production hell for some time.

The third Deadpool movie could finally give MCU fans a taste of what’s to come if/when Ali’s solo movie ever materializes. Would it give fans what they want, though?

That’s the double-edged sword multiverse movies have to contend with. While cameos and references may be fun in small amounts, they also become a crutch that limits a universe from growing independently.

Will Deadpool & Wolverine suffer from this? Let us know your thoughts below.

