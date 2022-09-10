Werewolf By Night Trailer Has Dropped For the Disney+ Series

D23 is currently going on in Anaheim, CA and during today’s Marvel panel we got an official trailer for ‘Werewolf By Night’ series coming to Disney+. It makes sense that Disney would do this show given that we have Moon Knight already and he debuted in the ‘Werewolf by Night’ comic.

Here’s a look released by Marvel:

The new show will be streaming on Disney+ on October 7th.

𝔚𝔢𝔯𝔢𝔴𝔬𝔩𝔣 𝔟𝔶 𝔑𝔦𝔤𝔥𝔱 Watch the brand-new trailer for Marvel Studios’ Special Presentation: Werewolf By Night, streaming October 7 only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/XYIGMVG6dE — Disney D23 (@DisneyD23) September 10, 2022

There is also a new poster for the series:

A synopsis from the show reads:

“Jack Russell comes from a linage cursed with lycanthropy. Still, he remains fully aware of most of his transformations and controls his powerful werewolf body to fight evildoers.”

The show stars Gael Garcia Bernal as the main character Jack Russell/Werewolf by Night, as well as Laura Donnelly (Elsa Bloodstone,) Al Hamacher (Billy Swan,) Harriet Sansom Harris, Daniel Watts, Eugenie Bondurant, Kirk Thatcher.

People are excited because Dr. Ted Sallis /Man Thing is also appearing.

