We Visited Hard Rock Cafe Orlando for Founder’s Day – How Did it Go?







Hard Rock Cafes celebrated their Founder’s Day this year on June 14. The Hard Rock Café Orlando location embraced this promotion with a sale on the Country Burger. We made a special visit to the Hard Rock Cafe Orlando to enjoy the day. How did it go?

Hard Rock Café Orlando celebrated the company’s birthday on Wednesday, June 14. For this birthday party, guests could enjoy the Country Burger for 71 cents if they arrived in the first 71 minutes that the restaurant was open for lunch. The 71-cent price connects to 1971 when Hard Rock Cafés first opened.

We arrived on time for our 11:15 a.m. reservation. The Universal Orlando CityWalk Hard Rock Café location looked busier than normal on the outside. This makes sense based on the promotion for the Country Burger. Though walk-in spots were available, all reservation timeslots were taken for the first hour of lunchtime on July 14.

Nonetheless, once we entered, we discovered that the place still had many empty tables. We were seated at the tables near the bar. This location offers decent comfort. In addition, the monthly specials menu can be located more easily at these tables. We did not look at the specials since we knew we were ordering the 71-cent Country Burger.

Country Burger at Hard Rock Cafe

Each guest could purchase one Country Burger. These were not available for take-out. As expected, they did not include a side. In anticipation, we ordered an Onion Ring Tower for $8.99.

The Country Burger comes prepared stack burger style. The flavor overall works with this. On this occasion, the vegetables included tasted very fresh. Our overall opinion of this burger still matches a previous review. However, now the burger costs $17.99 without this type of promotion.

At exactly 12:11 p.m., the staff had a short celebration for Hard Rock Café in honor of Founder’s Day. The 71-cent burger promotion lasted only 71 minutes. This mini-celebration happened at that time for that reason.

Though this ended up being a low-key celebration, we enjoyed it. Of course, we enjoyed the low-priced burgers. Hard Rock Café Orlando will run several other promotions in the coming months. Some examples include a “Swish and Flick” Wizarding World trivia event and a Father’s Day promotional event. As always, eat like you mean it.