We Visited Artist’s Palette Saratoga Springs for a New Menu Item







The Artist’s Palette at Disney’s Saratoga Springs added some new menu items on August 9. We went to try one of them.

Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa offers several dining options ranging from The Turf Club Bar and Grill serving table service dining to quick bites at Chip ‘n’ Dale’s Café. Somewhere between those dining levels, we find The Artist’s Palette.

If you have not been to The Artist’s Palette Restaurant at Saratoga Springs before, this quick service location is about a one-minute walk from the boat dock to Disney Springs. The Artist’s Palette is in a smaller space with a merchandise location nearby.

Artist’s Palette serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The dinner menu has exclusive entrees not served at lunch.

To order, you go to the cash registers first or mobile order. Artist’s Palette also includes many grab-and-go options. When you order an entrée, you will receive a number and be asked to select a seat. A cast member will bring the meal out to your table.

New Menu Items at Artist’s Palette

The Artist’s Palette recently announced that some new menu items would be available starting August 9, 2023. The menu changes include breakfast, lunch, and dinner options. The new menu items include:

Breakfast

Avocado Toast – avocado, cherry tomatoes, radish, pickled red onions, arugula, and “aïoli” on toasted sunflower bread. $8.99

French Toast Strata – This updated version of French toast comes with crème anglaise now. It is also served with fresh berries and the choice of bacon or sausage. This currently costs $10.29. It formerly cost $9.29 and came only with bacon.

Lunch or Grab & Go Options

Charcuterie – with a selection of cheeses, cured meats, and traditional accompaniments. This costs $8.99.

Turkey Pimento BLT – served with chef’s house-made pimento cheese for $11.29.

Beef on Weck – This New York-style sandwich is made of sliced brisket and horseradish cream on a caraway brioche bun served with au jus and Saratoga chips.

Tuna Salad Sandwich – on toasted sunflower bread. This consists of tuna salad, lettuce, and tomato. It costs $10.29.

Pizza- The Margherita Pizza remains on the menu at Artist’s Palette. Still, it has been updated with mozzarella, fresh pizza sauce, and basil on house-made pizza dough. This pizza remains $10.29. Guests can also order a pepperoni pizza for the same price.

New Dinner Options at Artist’s Palette

One of the most significant changes at Artist’s Palette involves a new dinner menu. This menu starts at 4:00 p.m. It features three create-your-own entrées – the Homestyle Meatloaf, Sautéed Garlic Shrimp, and Herb-roasted Chicken. All three of these dishes are served with your choice of two sides – Yukon gold mashed potatoes, garlic green beans, roasted rainbow carrots, steamed white rice, or edamame succotash. These entrees range in price from $14.49 to $15.49.

New Sweet Treats

For a sweet finish, the bakery team has put together two new treats. First up is the Derby Day Pie. Traditional sweets inspire this option from a day at the racetrack. It features a pie shell with chocolate-nut filling topped with buttercream and horseshoe décor. Also new, the signature Artist’s Palette Cookie comes with icing ‘paint’ and strawberry biscuit stick ‘paintbrush.’ Both sweet treats cost $5.49.

Beef On Weck – $11.29

On August 9, 2023, we went to The Artist’s Palette to try something from the new menu. We decided to order the new Beef on Weck. This entrée came to our table very warm. As always, this makes a good start for a hot sandwich. After we took some photos, we grew concerned about the potential mess of this sandwich. However, we knew what we were in for on this day.

The overall flavor of the sandwich counts as solid for quick service dining. The beef brisket tasted nice by itself with the au jus. The horseradish cream also paired well with brisket.

However, the au jus and horseradish cream overwhelm the bread and beef. In fact, on this day, the horseradish cream dominated the beef brisket by itself.

As expected, this sandwich became difficult to eat after a few bites, not due to the taste but the mess. This sandwich had way too much horseradish cream. If served this way in future days, this might only be a fork and knife sandwich.

We had no valid complaints about the sandwich’s taste. However, guests will need plenty of napkins for this one.

In addition, the chips that came with the sandwich provided decent quality. In fact, using the excess horseradish cream as a dipping sauce for the chips enhanced the experience.

The Beef on Weck makes a nice addition to the Saratoga Springs Resort restaurant. Does it match a traditional Beef on Weck served in New York and other northern states in the U.S.A.? As you might imagine, it does not hold up to that. Still, this non-standard sandwich fits this Disney resort hotel quite well.

As always, eat like you mean it!