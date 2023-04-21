We Tried a Bunch of Halfway to Halloween Treats at Walt Disney World Resort







The Halfway to Halloween promotion at Walt Disney World allows the theme park resort to promote upcoming Halloween events. Halfway to Halloween also empowers Disney to offer limited-time food and beverage offerings.

This week, Disney made several spooky season announcements. The Oogie Boogie Bash returns to Disneyland Resort this year. Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party dates have been announced this week. Even Gideon’s Bakehouse expressed its spooky side with Halfway to Halloween offerings. Halfway to Halloween also marked Disney revealing the appearance of Halloween merchandise.

We spent the first day of this short four-day Halfway to Halloween promotion trying some of the sweet treats. These range from chocolate cake and dole whip creations to cake pops. We did not try everything. Still, the following list covers many of the options. These treats are available through April 23.

Madame Leota Chocolate Cake (6.29)

Disney’s Contemporary Resort’s Contempo Café served the Madame Leota Chocolate Cake. This mini devil’s food cake contains some dark chocolate ganache. The cake is then topped with chocolate glaze and marshmallow webs.

The outer shell was softer than we expected. The cake lacked the amount of filling we desired. However, we found the texture decent. The flavor was good overall but could have been better. The marshmallow webs could have been far better, also.

In fairness, we had this after trying the Gideon’s Bakehouse snack cakes, so an unfair comparison. The white chocolate piece showing Madame Leota improved the white chocolate pieces used during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party in 2022. The fondant-type piece on top of the cake worked well, though.

Halfway to Halloween Donald Candy Corn Sipper ($13.00)

This recycled from the previous season’s sipper includes a free fountain drink with purchase. This can be found at Contempo Café and B.B. Wolf’s in Disney Springs.

Halfway To Halloween Kakamora Dole Whip Waffle Bowl ($5.99)

At Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort at Pineapple Lanai, guests can buy a Halfway to Halloween Dole Whip treat. In a waffle bowl, dole soft serve comes with a Moana-inspired piece of white chocolate and milk chocolate-covered pretzel sticks.

This was a nice treat, especially for Dole soft serve fans. You could choose between pineapple or pineapple and vanilla swirled. This offers value for only a dollar more than a standard cup of Dole soft serve. The white chocolate piece tasted okay but could have been better. Also, this treat will melt on you, so be prepared to eat it when you pick it up from the counter.

Jack O’ Lantern Mickey Cake Pop ($8.99)

Over at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa at Gasparilla Island Grill, there were two Halfway to Halloween choices. We chose the Jack O’ Lantern Mickey Cake Pop. This large pumpkin-spiced yellow cake pop comes covered in orange-colored white chocolate. We chose this over the Bewitching Minnie Cupcake.

We found the packaging of this cake pop hard to work with. Also, though this cake pop was larger than most cake pops, we felt it was not worth the money spent. We were charged $8.99 even though the packaging said $7.99. Even at $7.99, we found this to be a poor value.

The chocolate coating was thin and offered only limited flavor. However, the pumpkin spice cake tasted better than the previous versions.

If you want more information about the Halfway to Halloween treats we did not try, please consult our blog about all the food and beverage options. As always, eat like you mean it!