We Received Some More Information About Halloween Horror Nights Desserts







In a recent blog post by Universal Orlando, we learned about some of the previously unannounced food items at Halloween Horror Nights.

Since the Taste of Terror special dining events have been happening at Universal Studios Florida, we received some glimpses of the food being offered during Halloween Horror Nights (HHN) this year. In the recent blog post, a few more details were unveiled.

Some New Details about Halloween Horror Nights Sweet Treats

The Discover Universal Blog listed what it considered to be the highlights of the desserts available during HHN. Here are those highlights:

Trick or Treat Bucket

Universal Orlando created a treat to build on the idea of trick or treating. Chef Christopher Colon, the executive sous chef of research and development, describes the Trick or Treat Bucket as “a really cute little popcorn bucket that’s essentially supposed to be a trick or treat candy bucket.”

This consists of chocolate creme brulee, peanut butter buttercream, caramel popcorn, candy corn, both chocolate-filled and peanut-butter-filled candies, and licorice strip. Universal Orlando Resort stated that the Trick or Treat Bucket offers so much deliciousness in what looks like such a small package.

Oreo Mummy Pops

Though some of us are confused why a Mummy-themed cake pop exists this year with no Mummy involved in the HHN Classic Monster house, Universal devised an Oreo Mummy Pop. This Mummy-themed cheesecake pop consists of creamy cheesecake and cookie crumbles. Of course, the Mummy design enhances this treat.

“I think people come for the haunted houses but they’re surprised by how great the food is,” says Chef Christopher. Initial reports indicate this treat holds up to the standard of Universal Orlando Resort cake pops.

Rotting Pumpkin

Someone at Universal Orlando thought calling a dessert a Rotting Pumpkin was a good idea. Still, this is HHN.

The Rotting Pumpkin involves a cream puff filled with pumpkin and dulce de leche. Then, it is topped with whipped ganache, pumpkin seeds, and gold accents on top. The dish offers a bit of crunch on the baked outside, and a bit of softness with the creamy inside.

Sour Apple Pie Funnel Fries at Halloween Horror Nights

In the biggest surprise in this recent blog announcement, we learned officially about the Sour Apple Pie Funnel Fries. These will be available at the food location themed to Dr. Oddfellow near Music Plaza Stage.

The Sour Apple Pie Funnel Fries serves as a conglomeration of various carnival foods. Universal Orlando lists this as “sour sugar seasoned funnel fries topping with apple pie filling, streusel and sour apple ice cream.”

“This Oddfellow-themed offering is a churro funnel fry and sour apple carnival-feel dessert that is super delicious,” Chef Robert Martinez, executive chef of research and development, says. “It’s kind of like you’re eating this twisted apple pie.”

Bloody Snowball

The Bloody Snowball will be found at the Yeti-themed food and beverage location in the New York area. This fits with the theme of the Yeti: Campground Kills HHN house.

Chef Robert describes the dessert inspired by it as a “chocolate snowball covered with desiccated coconut and some cream inside of it that’s super delicious.” Regarding the Yeti-themed HHN house and this dessert, Chef Robert explains, “we try to dig into all these [stories] in depth and see where the opportunities lie. With the Yeti, it might not actually fall into a Yeti itself. But the fact that a Yeti is within a very snowy area just played into why the snowball made sense.”

Dia de Los Muertos Vegan Churros at Halloween Horror Nights

The highly regarded vegan churros make an appearance this year at the Dia de Los Muertos food and beverage location. The Day of the Dead food and beverage location stayed very popular last year. This menu item will continue that pattern.

Churros are a classic theme-park food. However, it took Universal Orlando some time to create decent-tasting vegan churros. This version of the popular Mexican treat, the little cinnamon-sugar churros, are served with vegan vanilla gelato, coconut agave nectar, and crushed chocolate cookies.

Though we wait for a full announcement of the Halloween Horror Nights food and beverage, this small announcement serves as a sweet beginning. As always, eat like you mean it