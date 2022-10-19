We Have a Reopening Day For Fantasmic! in Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Yes, Disneyland fans, I know Fantasmic! is way better at your park. However, we have been without our version for some time. We finally got a reopening day. Disney Parks Blog spilled the beans on this one. Fantasmic! returns to Disney’s Hollywood Studios on Nov. 3.

Disney says things will be back, better than ever, and larger-than-life.

This open-air nighttime musical will boast live performers, stunning effects, rousing music, and dazzling pyrotechnics we know and love – complete with a brand-new show sequence! Disney Parks Blog said “Through this entire sequence, we go on a journey with our heroes. We see them faced with a decision, and how hard that can be for them, then watch as they find that strength within themselves to push through in a truly spectacular way,” says Disney Live Entertainment Show Director, Matthew Hamel.

Fantasmic! will feature a new sequence with a high-energy Aladdin chase with stunts never before seen on the “Fantasmic!” stage, a powerful scene with Elsa set to the song “Show Yourself” that is sure to thaw the most frozen of hearts, and stirring moments with Pocahontas, Moana and Mulan. Disney also wanted us to know that to help choreograph the authentic Chinese martial arts you’ll see in Mulan’s scene, the creative team brought in Mimi Chan – the original muse and model animators used when bringing the character of Mulan to life for the 1998 animated film.

Disney Parks Blog also said “We know this show means so much to people, and we’ve kept that in mind every step of this journey.” says Disney Live Entertainment Producer, Laurice Marier. “Even beyond the new scene, we’ve taken this time to upgrade the lasers, the lighting, the sound, all to bring this show back even more beautiful than it’s ever been. We’re all really just so excited for guests to see it.” Also, cast members are thrilled about the return of “Fantasmic!”. To celebrate the homecoming of this beloved show, Walt Disney World cast members will be among the first to see “Fantasmic!” with special previews.

Disney asks will the powers of Mickey’s incredible imagination still be strong enough, and bright enough, to withstand the evil forces that invade Mickey’s dreams. I guess we have a few more days until we find out. Of course, beginning Oct. 26, “Fantasmic!” dining packages for select restaurants at Disney’s Hollywood Studios will be available for performances Nov. 30 and beyond. Good luck on your visits to this park, enjoying this show. We wish Mickey good luck in his battles.