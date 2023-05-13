WDW Cast Member Arrested For Child Porn and Sharing Co-Workers Images and Contact Information







A Walt Disney World Cast Member has been arrested for child pornography and sharing the photos and contact information of fellow Cast Members on a porn “social networking website.”

According to the Orlando Sentinel, Daniel Rivera of Winter Garden, who works for the Walt Disney World Resort in an unnamed capacity, was found to have a Dropbox account that contained child pornography, including two files of children under the age of 10. The account was accessed at both his home and on Disney property.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children reportedly told the Orange County Sheriff’s Office about their files being shared to DropBox back in September 2022. That’s what kicked off the investigation. When investigators contacted the DropBox service they were given information on the account and IP address logs showing the account was being used from July through September, when their investigation began.

One of the IP addresses tracked back to Walt Disney World, which led them to Daniel Rivera.

On May 11, agents from the Department of Homeland Security, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement arrived at Rivera’s residence. In searching his home, they located a hard drive with images of girls in “erotic poses.”

Rivera also had photos of some of his fellow Cast Members dressed as characters. He reportedly told investigators that he shared the images on a “sexual interest” social site. Personal information on those coworkers was shared with members of that site as well.

His account on the website had 155 posts that included photos of girls and women he told users he knew and some of the photos were of women identified as “co-workers” dressed as Disney characters. Messages also offered to give other users those women’s social media handles and phone numbers.

Disney has told the Orlando Sentinel via email that “He has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the charges.”

Source: Orlando Sentinel