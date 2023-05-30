Warner Bros. World Looks Grand, But Also Lifeless







Warner Bros. World has been open for five years in Abu Dhabi. I had been attached to the Yas Island resort’s expansion long ago but never saw the final product with my own eyes. So I moved on (to a now doomed “luxury IP experience”) and totally forgot about the IP-themed complex.

Then, while reading reviews of SeaWorld’s Pipeline ride, I came across a video of the inside of WB World. It was equal parts mesmerizing and perplexing.

Theme Park Insider uploaded a nineteen-minute walkthrough video of the new complex in Abu Dhabi. It’s massive. The scale of the building puts anything Disney has tried to do to shame. This is what Galaxy’s Edge should have tried to do as far as scope.

However, despite the lovely building facades and projected sky, the whole place feels lifeless. I didn’t mean that because it wasn’t crowded.

It gave off the same vibe I felt when a new mall opened in my hometown. It was big, full of shops, but there was little to do besides buying stuff and hanging out in the arcade.

If you’ve always wanted to go into the Hall of Justice or stroll through a post-rapture Metropolis and Gotham City, this would be a dream come true.

It’s hard to tell since the cultural divide between what we expect here in the States may differ significantly from what those in Dubai enjoy. I was surprised to see a Suicide Squad version of Harley Quinn and a comic book-styled Catwoman inside Warner Bros. World.

There are rides. Over twenty of them. Albeit, the ones we can see in the video are common ones found at most amusement parks. Albeit, they’re themed to whatever land they reside in.

What do you think of Warner Bros. World? Let us know below.

[Source: Theme Park Insider]