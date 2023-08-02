Want The Disney Princess Doll Look Without the American Girl Price Tag?

Disney has teamed up with American Girl to release three Disney100 Princess dolls. The offerings include Belle, Jasmine and Rapunzel.
While I do recommend American Girl dolls because they are well made and worth the cost, I think $300 is a bit steep. So here’s how you can create your own Disney Princess doll or have various Disney-inspired outfits for far less.
Here are some Disney Princess outfits you can buy.
5 Princess Outfits – $25.99
6 Princess Outfits -$39.99
Emily Rose makes several Disney Princess Outfits
3 Princess Outfits – $29.95
Emily Rose Anna – $15.95
Various Etsy Sellers also make custom outfits!
A Closet To Dream On offers several choices
Sweet Doll of Mine offers some pricier but very nice options!
If you can sew on your own there are many patterns out there with Disney princess doll dresses.
Simplicity has patterns for Disney dresses #5705, #1581, #1219, #1217, W0365,
Belle
You need to start with a doll that has brown hair and eyes. Some options include:
American Girl Truly Me #121 – $115
Amazon Adora Emma Sparkles – $59.99
Walmart My Life As Harper – $25.88
Our Generation Sienna – $25.99
Jasmine
This one can vary depending on the skin tone you prefer. The character is lighter but the doll is darker.
American Girl Truly Me #66- $115
American Girl Trulyl Me #67 – $115
American Girl Truly Me #108 – $115
Amazon Adora Sienna – $42.23
Our Generation Celeah- $29.99
Rapunzel
For this one you will have to settle for dolls with shorter hair.
This one has curly hair, which is longer, but it may hold a braid better.
American Girl Truly Me #115 – $115 (Amazon Has it also for $101)
Our Generation Phoebe – $29.99
This doll has long hair but brown eyes.
Our Generation Yanika – $25.99
My Life As Jojo Siwa Doll – $27.94
You can customize other princesses with your choices as well.
Of course, the official Disney dolls are beautiful and nail the looks with a lot less work; they also cost 2.5X more than normal American Girl dolls.
I hope these suggestions give you some ideas or get you started.
What do you think? Comment and let us know!
