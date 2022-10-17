Want Someone Else to Make Your Thanksgiving Day Meal? Try Disney Springs

With apology to my friends in Canada, the USA Thanksgiving Day falls on November 24th this year. In the competitive world of restaurants, several places in the Disney Springs area will be offering Thanksgiving specific style food on that day. I possess confidence that more information from other restaurants will be released. Yet, at this point, the Italian and Irish restaurants have decided to offer Thanksgiving style menus on November 24th. One Asian restaurant also provides an offering this year for Thanksgiving. Another more traditional USA cuisine restaurant will tend to your Thanksgiving day food desires also.

Several of the Patina Restaurant Group locations operating in Disney Springs area announced Thanksgiving menu items. At Walt Disney World, the Patina company runs many of the Italian themed restaurants on property. For example, Maria & Enzo (and Enzo’s Hideaway) will offer some Thanksgiving specials with an Italian flair. Some examples of the Thanksgiving specific menu items offered will be:

Frittelle di Zucca ($19) Pumpkin ricotta fritters, cacio e pepe zabaglione

Porchetta di Tacchino ($39): Heritage turkey, crispy pancetta, brussels sprouts, polenta “dressing” and butternut squash cranberry agro dolce

Pumpkin Cheesecake ($16): Graham cracker crust drizzled with orange salted caramel.

Not to be outdone, The Edison sells a full Thanksgiving meal. Their marketing says you can join us for a classic Thanksgiving meal this holiday season. Immerse yourself in the thrill of the roaring ‘20s, with gothic decor and nostalgic entertainment, while dining on traditional Thanksgiving turkey breast with all the accompaniments including stuffing, green beans, mashed potatoes, and cranberry sauce. The cost will be $39 for adults and $18 for children ages 9 and under.

In a surprise addition (at least to me) to the Thanksgiving options, Morimoto Asia, also run by Patina, will offer a special fusion style Thanksgiving meal. Guest may enjoy a Pan Asian-inspired Peking turkey dinner at Morimoto Asia. The cost will be $45 adults, $20 children under 10.

In addition, Raglan Road announced their Thanksgiving Day menu. The Irish restaurant tends to offer a unique Thanksgiving meal. Guests here may enjoy a Thanksgiving dinner with an Irish twist. The dinner includes roast turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, honey glazed carrots, bacon-roasted brussels sprouts, and sausage-walnut stuffing. Thanksgiving dinner will be served from 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. The cost will be $38 for adults and $18 for children.

To round out this list, we head to City Works Eatery and Pour House. Starting at 10am on Thanksgiving Day, they will serve their special menu. This menu includes herb roasted turkey ($40/adults and $20/kids 10 and younger, and slow-roasted prime rib ($45). City Works will also sell several a-la-carte side dishes for $8 each.

As usual, plenty of dining choices exist in Disney Springs. I am sure I missed a few Thanksgiving options within Disney Springs. Feel free to leave a comment to let me know if you know of one that I missed. As always, eat like you mean it!