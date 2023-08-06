Want Chicken or Potato Salad Flavored Ice Cream From Salt and Straw?







Salt and Straw Disney Springs constantly creates five new flavors about every month. Running for most of August, Salt and Straw offers guests this month some ice cream with fried chicken and even potato salad.

If you have continued reading this, you are most likely intrigued by the flavor combinations. The two seasonal ice cream flavors we tried full servings of recently were Cinnamon & Honey Fried Chicken and Chocolate Potato Salad.

These were two of the five unique flavors on the current limited-time menu. This Salt and Straw ice cream series goes by the title of Summer Picnic Series. The other three flavors presented for guests in this series are:

Pink Rose and Watermelon Sorbet (vegan item)

Baked Brie and Fig Cheesecake

Sour Cherry Pie

At Salt and Straw, guests can buy one scoop for $7.25 or two scoops for 9.95. Of course, guests can have their ice cream served in a cone for an additional charge.

Cinnamon and Honey Chicken Ice Cream from Salt and Straw

We got this ice cream flavor as our top scoop. Yes, you can taste chicken flavor with the Cinnamon and Honey Fried Chicken ice cream. Salt and Straw states that this ice cream starts with fresh croissants deep-fried with chicken fat until crispy perfection. This component gets added to salted vanilla ice cream. The creation received some cinnamon, honey, and secret spices to provide guests with a sweet Cajun heat with pleasant pops and crackles.

During our visit, we could taste the chicken flavor, the touch of cinnamon, and the salted vanilla ice cream. Those components made a decent flavor profile. However, everything else promised by the description failed to bring any detectable flavor to this ice cream. We would rate this ice cream as average at Salt and Straw.

Chocolate Potato Salad

Our second scoop consisted of Chocolate Potato Salad ice cream. We could detect some texture like potato salad but no overwhelming flavor of this type.

Salt and Straw states that this ice cream consists of “spiced mustard ice cream, perfectly summer-seasoned with paprika, celery seed, dill, and the sweet crunch of potato chip cookies. Made to melt on your molars with a thick ripple of chocolate fudge.”

This interesting combination also failed to bring the taste experience that the description indicates. The potato salad flavors were all there. Still, nothing brought the robust flavor expected from this Disney Springs ice cream place. We would have preferred more chocolate with this ice cream for balance. Once again, we found this to be an average option for ice cream at Salt and Straw.

With so many powerful wonderful flavors at Salt and Straw, we find it hard to recommend these two Summer Picnic Series options. We sampled the other three in this series. Of those three, we enjoyed the Baked Brie and Fig Cheesecake the most. As always, eat like you mean it!