Want an Ice Cream Flight with Your Wizarding World Vacation Package at Universal Orlando?







Universal Orlando Resort has designed a Wizarding World vacation package for those wanting an ice cream flight from Florean Fortescue’s Ice-Cream Parlour.

Guests booking any Wizarding World of Harry Potter™ Exclusive Package at Universal Orlando Resort will receive a special themed ice cream flight from Florean Fortescue’s Ice-Cream Parlour™ in Diagon Alley at Universal Studios Florida theme park. This flight features four hard-pack flavors. With this vacation package, guests also receive a Honeydukes™ Cooler Tote.

A vacation package at Universal Orlando Resort can be booked via the Universal Orlando website, calling Universal Orlando (877-801-9720) directly or through your travel advisor.

The vacation must happen between now and December 31, 2023. These packages require a three-night minimum stay. Besides hotel accommodations, the Wizarding World vacation packages include:

2-Park 3-Day Park-to-Park tickets for five days

Three nights hotel accommodations

One Breakfast at the Leaky Cauldron™ per person – Universal Studios Florida.

​Shutterbutton’s™ Photography Studio Session (includes one commemorative DVD Photo Album and one exclusive designed 8″ x 10″ photo print)

One Special Florean Fortescue’s Ice Cream Flight† in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter™ – Diagon Alley™ featuring four hard pack flavors (of your choosing) and one Honeydukes™ Cooler Tote.

Wizarding World Vacation Package a la Mode

The Wizarding World vacation packages have been common at Universal Orlando for some time. However, the insertion, in this vacation package, of the ice cream from the Florean Fortescue’s makes for a tasty time in the Wizarding World. Some of the best ice cream around comes from this ice cream location. We love the Butterbeer ice cream and the other options at Florean Fortescue’s. Also, we have endorsed having ice cream for breakfast here before.

Of note, we have seen conflicting dates that this package must be purchased by to get the ice cream flight and tote. We have seen anything from November 1, 2023, to December 13, 2023, for the last day to purchase this Wizarding World vacation package. Please check the specific details with Universal Orlando Resort when considering this new Wizarding World vacation package,

The Wizarding World vacation packages must be booked more than five days in advance. Prices will vary based on the time of year. The most common factors involve the number of people in the room and the hotel chosen for your vacation.

All Universal Orlando Resort hotel guests receive early park admission to at least one of the theme parks each day. Guests staying at the Premier-level hotels also receive unlimited express passes. These apply to the two Universal Orlando theme parks to make their day more magical.

If a Wizarding World breakfast and an ice cream flight sound good, this Wizarding World vacation might make a good choice for you this year. Of course, as we often say, eat like you mean it!