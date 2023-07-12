Want a Burger Combo Meal From Everglazed Disney Springs?







Did you know Everglazed Donuts and Cold Brew at Disney Springs sells burgers, chicken sandwiches, and waffle fries? Did you know you could purchase a combo meal at Everglazed Disney Springs for just $19?

Yes, Everglazed Donuts and Cold Brew sells a combo meal for $19. This Disney Springs location allows guests to choose between the B&G Burger or a Funky Chicken Sandwich with waffle fries and a fountain beverage for only $19. This combo meal provides guests with a decent value to be considered at Disney Springs. Do you want a combo meal from Everglazed now?

Burgers and Sandwiches at Everglazed Disney Springs?

We understand you might be concerned about ordering a burger or sandwich from a donut shop. Rest assured that these items are some of the best counter service options at Disney Springs.

With either option, you receive it on a sweet bun. Well, unless you select to get the burger or sandwich on a griddled glazed donut for a dollar more.

The B&G Burger and The Funky Chicken Sandwich both cost $15 on their own. Thus, the value increases noticeably when you factor in that you received fries and a drink for only $4 more.

The Funky Chicken at Everglazed Disney Springs

The Funky Chicken sandwich comes with a piece of fried chicken. Do not forget that the organization that runs Chef Art Smith’s Homecomin also runs Everglazed Disney Springs. If that gives you an idea of the high quality of chicken being used, then you see how this might appeal to guests at Disney Springs. In addition, the chicken comes topped with ranch slaw, BBQ spicy mayo, and bread & butter pickles. The Funky Chicken uses good quality products and presents guests with a well-prepared sandwich.

The B&G Burger

This B&G Burger features two beef patties, American cheese, ketchup, mayo, lettuce, tomato, and bread & butter pickles. This burger brings a good overall taste that burger lovers will enjoy. We find this burger far better than the other counter service burger option at Disney Springs, D-Lux Burger.

So, if you are looking for a burger and fries at Disney Springs, we suggest searching for Everglazed near Splitsville and one of the Orange Garage exits. Of course, you could pick up our favorite donut for dessert after your meal. As always, eat like you mean it!