WandaVision Steelbook Case In Development? No Discs?







It’s no secret that the Marvel property is successful not just on the movies alone but also on the loads of merchandise it moves. From comic books, to toys, to clothing, to video games and various other avenues the name “Marvel” usually draws people’s attention.







One of Disney’s early successes on their Disney+ streaming service was the Marvel mini-series WandaVision, a show following Wanda, aka Scarlet Witch, and her lover Vision as they are trapped in an alternate reality. The series was a modest success and is one of Disney Plus’s top-rated original series.



With that said, merchandise based on the show was indeed made around its original release. But apparently, another piece of merchandise based on the two-and-a-half-year-old show is in development.







A new steel book set from collectong.com was made available for pre-order on their website. The item is set to be available for purchase at 8PM on July 27th, with an estimated delivery date of September 27th. The set is priced at $87.98 and features multiple collectibles.







However, one thing this set does not include is any form of physical media. The initial idea for a steelbook is a fancy collectible edition of the film for you to own. Not including the media definitely does not justify the nearly $90 price tag.



Now for an interesting twist. Since the original story broke, Marvel has apparently clarified that the item is a third-party product, not from Marvel themselves. Despite the “pending licensor approval” line included on the original website, it is unofficially licensed, at least for the moment.





If they are indeed able to get the license, perhaps something may come of this. Otherwise, Disney/Marvel may send a cease & desist and remove the product entirely.



The idea of a disc-less collectible case is somewhat scary as more and more companies wish to switch to digital and do away with the idea of people actually owning their media. Hopefully, this isn’t something we see in the near future.



Sources: The Direct, IGN