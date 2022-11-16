Walt Disney World’s New Ticket and Annual Pass Price Hikes Just Add Fuel To The Fire

People are starting to get fed up with the Walt Disney Company and especially with Bob Chapek. Recently the “Disney difference” has come to mean price increases and lower quality across the parks, films and Disney+. The streaming service is going to have their “ad supported tier” and price increases for ad free tiers. Hulu with live TV is also getting a price hike and now Walt Disney World’s one day tickets are seeing a confusing increase while annual passes are also going up.

Starting on December 8 Walt Disney World will make guests select a park for one-day/one-park tickets, with each park (except for Disney’s Animal Kingdom) getting price increases and The Magic Kingdom seeing the biggest increase.

Prices as of December 8 will fall within this range:

Disney’s Animal Kingdom: $109-$159

EPCOT: $114-$179

Disney’s Hollywood Studios: $124-$179

Magic Kingdom: $124-$189

The $189 Magic Kingdom price is for nine-days during Christmas to New Years. If you got a great hotel deal I hope you bought your tickets already.

If you have already purchased tickets those will stay the price you paid and you will not pay the increased rate.

Guests visiting for one day/ one park will be given an automatic park reservation for that day with their purchase.

Multi-day tickets are reportedly also going up on December 8th, but no pricing has been announced.

Meanwhile Annual Passes are also seeing an increase for three of the four tiers staring on December 8th:

Pixie Dust Pass: $399 (no change)

Pirate Pass: $749 (currently $699)

Sorcerer Pass: $969 (from $899)

Incedi-Pass: $1399. (from $1299)

Disney came up short for their 2021-2022 Q4 and end of year. Now they are trying to drive up prices to get more money out of their customers while simultaneously cutting jobs and trying to get past Disney College Program people to come back and work as if they were still college students. The lengths they are going indicate Bob Chapek is in trouble and he knows it.

Walt Disney World fans are getting more and more frustrated with the “nickel and diming.” Free perks like FastPass+ have been replaced with paid options like Genie+ and Lightning Lane. Food prices have gone up while portion sizes have gone down. Merchandise has also seen an increase. Annual Passholders have been arguably pushed out further in the name of making more money on daily or vacation package guests. If someone is going to pay $189 per per/ per day Disney is going to make more availability there than for passholders.

How much will The Magic Kingdom be per day when the new Tron coaster opens?

Streaming is also going up in price while they take advertising money as well.

Even if you don’t go to the parks, if you use Hulu or ESPN or Disney+ you will see cost increases.

The only thing not decreasing is Bob Chapek’s paycheck! I say let the executives take a pay cut to offset losses as they get ridiculously large bonuses when they exceed expectations.

I do not think this is going to go the way they want. Disney fans do not have infinite patience and with rising costs of food, fuel and utilities it’s getting harder and harder for many to justify Disney’s demands. Your “brand” is only worth something if there is customer demand for it. Chapek should understand that as he keeps trying to argue that the demand for Disney is so great that they can keep increasing prices. That only works for so long.