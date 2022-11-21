Walt Disney World’s Genie+ Is Almost Double What It Cost When It Started

If you are visiting the Walt Disney World Resort today it’s going to cost you almost twice as much for Genie+ as it did just a couple of months ago. Today’s price has reached $29 per person/per day for the Fastpass+ replacement. Disney is trying hard to make up for all their losses and are are using the holiday season to do so.

Thanksgiving is in a few days and while there are still park reservations available, all the Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party dates have been sold out and Disney is using their tiresome “supply and demand” argument to justify charging guests almost $30 for paid Fastpass.

That’s not all. They have the price up to $25 per person to buy Individual Lighting Lanes for ‘Rise of the Resistance’ in Galaxy’s Edge. Save your money. The attraction is in “B mode” more than it is in “A mode” anymore and it is not worth a family of four (from Denver?) spending $100 to ride it.

Disney is pushing these fees out of hand. Today, if you want to go to the parks you will pay $159 per ticket. If you want Genie+ add $29 per ticket. Then if you are in Disney’s Hollywood Studios and you want to use Individual Lighting Lane for just ‘Rise of the Resistance’ you will bay $25 for that. So one person (not counting tax) will pay $188 for a one day ticket with Genie+ and $213 to add on the Lighting Lane. A family of four will pay $852 (not counting tax) for ONE DAY if you have the add ons to try and be able to actually ride as much as you can. One day!

This is the Monday before Thanksgiving Day. What is it going to be by Thursday?

The prices on one-day tickets are set to go up next month so the overall cost is going to likely go higher still.

When is enough, enough?

What do you think? Comment and let us know!

Hat tip to WDWNT