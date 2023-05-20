Walt Disney World Wins SEAL Award For Recycled Glass Breaking Program







Today I have some good news coming from Walt Disney World in Florida. It seems that the resort won a SEAL award for its program that turns recycled glass into fine sand and gravel. The resort has a glass pulverizer located at the Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground. This machine takes the recycled glass and transforms it by breaking it down to make it safe for people and animals to walk on.

Disney is using it for filling in holes or putting on horse trails at the Walt Disney World Resort.

“You could say this is BREAKING NEWS! That’s because we recently received an award for our glass-breaking efforts. The glass pulverizer pilot program at Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground has received the Environmental Initiatives Award at the SEAL 2023 Business Sustainability Awards. ♻️

Through this innovative program, we’re taking recycled glass and turning it into fine sand and gravel mixtures that can be used in a variety of ways, like filling in holes on gravel roads and our horseback riding trails. The pulverizer processes glass in a way that removes any sharp edges, which makes it safe for both people and animals to walk on.

Whether you’re turning glass into sand or simply sorting your glass containers into a recycle bin, every simple action can help create a world in balance and make a happier, healthier planet possible for all.”

What is the SEAL Award?

SEAL is an acronym for Sustainable Environmental Achievement and Leadership.

The website offers this statement about the award:

“Securing the future of our planet for generations to come is a monumental challenge that requires collective effort, innovation and above all – visionary leadership. The SEAL Awards celebrate the companies and leaders across the globe that make measurable contributions to sustainability, and develop innovative initiatives that will positively impact the environment for centuries to come.“

Other business winners for 2023 are listed here, along with their innovations. It’s exciting to see what many companies are doing.

I’m so happy to see Disney doing this at Walt Disney World and winning this award. There are so many issues in the world with pollution, and we as a global community need to recycle or reuse to stop the glut of trash in our oceans and landfills. This is a fantastic and valuable idea that I hope to see more of from not only Disney but other communities across the globe.

Congrats to Disney!

Hat tip to WDWNT Please check them out for fair and unbiased Disney news.