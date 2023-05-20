Walt Disney World Wins SEAL Award For Recycled Glass Breaking Program

Today I have some good news coming from Walt Disney World in Florida. It seems that the resort won a SEAL award for its program that turns recycled glass into fine sand and gravel. The resort has a glass pulverizer located at the Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground. This machine takes the recycled glass and transforms it by breaking it down to make it safe for people and animals to walk on.
Disney is using it for filling in holes or putting on horse trails at the Walt Disney World Resort.
Here is what Dr. Mark Penning, Vice President of Disney’s Animals, Science & Environment, had to say about the initiative:
“You could say this is BREAKING NEWS! That’s because we recently received an award for our glass-breaking efforts. The glass pulverizer pilot program at Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground has received the Environmental Initiatives Award at the SEAL 2023 Business Sustainability Awards. ♻️
Through this innovative program, we’re taking recycled glass and turning it into fine sand and gravel mixtures that can be used in a variety of ways, like filling in holes on gravel roads and our horseback riding trails. The pulverizer processes glass in a way that removes any sharp edges, which makes it safe for both people and animals to walk on.
Whether you’re turning glass into sand or simply sorting your glass containers into a recycle bin, every simple action can help create a world in balance and make a happier, healthier planet possible for all.”
What is the SEAL Award?
The website offers this statement about the award:
