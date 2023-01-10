Walt Disney World Will Add Disney PhotoPass Attraction Photos To Genie+ Service

Today has been full of potentially “fan pleasing” announcements from Disney about Walt Disney World. From complimentary resort parking returning to Annual Passholders not needing park reservations after 2PM for most days. Now Disney seems to be trying to give guests more with the controversial FastPast+ replacement–Genie+.

Many guests have complained about the pricing on the new Genie+ service, and sometimes even if you buy it, you can’t use it as much as people would like. Now Disney has announced that soon guests will also get downloads of their Disney PhotoPass attraction photos at no additional charge.

Here is what the Disney Parks Blog has said:

“Beginning in the next few months, guests purchasing Disney Genie+ service will also receive digital downloads of their Disney PhotoPass attraction photos, taken in the park on the day of their purchase, at no additional charge. Attraction photos are taken while in the parks at more than a dozen of our most popular attractions including Space Mountain, Slinky Dog Dash, Test Track, Expedition Everest and more. I always love looking back at family photos at our favorite attractions – it’s a perfect way to remember and celebrate your theme park visit together. An exact launch date will be announced at a later time. Disney PhotoPass terms and conditions and expiration policy apply.”

Disney is in damage control/reversal mode with parks fans!

What do you think? Comment and let us know!

Source: The Disney Parks Blog