Walt Disney World Water Park Closing This Weekend For Storms







Walt Disney World has announced that their Blizzard Beach Water Park will be closed this weekend on Saturday, December 16, and Sunday, December 17, due to heavy rain coming into the region.

With heavy rain and temperatures staying in the 60s and low 70s, Disney has decided to close the water park. It is not unusual for this to happen this time of year, and Disney has already closed it down a few times in the last month or two.

Just keep this in mind if you have plans to visit the water park this weekend.

