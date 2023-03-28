Walt Disney World Resort Summer Stays Discount







Walt Disney World Resort is working hard to fill up resort rooms this summer, and has released some additional discounts for stays from July through September.

Save up to 25% on stays most nights July 11 to August 20, and September 15 to September 28, 2023

Save up to 30% on stays most nights August 21 to September 14, 2023

Florida residents can also save up to 30% on rooms at select Disney Resort hotels, valid for stays most nights July 11 through September 28, 2023.

Annual Passholders can save up to 35% on rooms at select Disney Resort hotels from July 11 through Sept. 28, 2023.

There’s a long list of resorts and various discount categories, and some additional details and conditions apply. But with a bit of planning (or the use of a travel planner) guests can score a pretty good deal.

A reminder of the benefits of staying in a Disney resort – guests of all Disney resorts have access to every park thirty minutes before general opening. In addition, guests staying at a Disney Deluxe Resort or Disney Deluxe Villa Resort can also enjoy extended evening hours in select parks on select nights.

Are you interested in a summer visit to WDW, or do you prefer to visit Florida at other times of the year? Let us know with a comment here, or on social below:

Twitter: Pirates & Princesses

Instagram: Disney Facts and Figment

Facebook: Disney Facts and Figment

Twitter: Facts and Figment