Walt Disney World Railroad Has Officially Reopened

I have great news for you all! The Walt Disney World Railroad has reopened to the general public today. Honestly, I’m not that surprised given how much the Magic Kingdom needs another open attraction for the holiday crowds.

The calendar has it listed as being open from 10AM – 6PM today.

Current operating hours have the train running December 24-29 from 9AM-6PM and December 30-31st from 9AM – 4PM.

From January 1 on the normal hours will be 9AM – 6PM.

It was not announced in advance and was just a nice surprise for guests that happened to be in the park today!

WDWNT has put up a full POV ride through on their YouTube page!

After four long years the train is back!

