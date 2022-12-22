Walt Disney World Railroad Cast Member Previews Have Started

We are one step closer to a park icon being fully reinstated at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom! The Walt Disney World Railroad is up and running for Cast Member previews! It’s been four years since it shut down in late 2018, but it’s almost back for everyone and it has a new voice over (which WDWNT caught part of awhile ago.)

According to the Disney Parks Blog the train track and 100-year-old vintage stream train have undergone maintenance and updates. Plus there is a new section in Tomorrowland that runs under the upcoming Tron coaster. Along with the updates is a new voice telling the park’s stories as you go around to the different stops.

. “A new conductor has assumed the role, carrying on the long tradition of warm welcomes and amusing anecdotes while adding fresh commentary and story to the journey.”

Here’s what the Disney Parks Blog says about the conductor voice-over and their story.

“The creative voiceover process is as detailed as the train operation itself, and it all starts with our conductor. For these meticulously restored steam trains, we know the scenic grand circle tour must be guided by a voice our guests can envision and resonate with. Someone who grew up on Main Street, U.S.A., dreaming of the day they’d be on the railroad. They’ve now achieved that dream, and they know everyone and everything at Magic Kingdom … an unofficial mayor of sorts. This conductor is humble, genial, and knowledgeable, and he’s eager to help passengers of these iconic steam trains get to their destinations around the park he loves so dearly.”

One of our writers had heard that the railroad would be opening soon. At the time they had heard last weekend, but it ended up being a few days later.

I’m so excited to hear that the train is once again running and I’m sure many of you are happy about it as well. Hopefully we will be getting an official opening date for the general public soon! It is possible it could even be over the holidays as Disney would want an extra attraction open for the crowds.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!

Source: Disney Parks Blog