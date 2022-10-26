Walt Disney World Offering Up to 20% Of Resort Hotels For Florida Residents

Disney has just posted a few new deals today and one of them is for Florida Residents only. If you happen to be a resident of the sunshine state then you can get a discount ranging from 10%-20% off select Walt Disney World resort hotels.
The deal is valid on select Sunday-Thursday bookings from January 2, 2023 to February 28, 2023 and then most nights from March 1, 2023 – April 30, 2023.
Here are the available discounts:
20% off these resort hotels:
- Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge
- Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Kidani Village
- Disney’s Beach Club Resort
- Disney’s BoardWalk Inn
- Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa
- Disney’s Old Key West Resort
- Disney’s Riviera Resort
- Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa
- Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
- Disney’s Yacht Club Resort
15% off these WDW resort hotels:
- Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort
- Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter
- Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside
- The Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort
10% off of the following resort hotels:
- Boulder Ridge Villas at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
- Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort
- Disney’s All-Star Music Resort
- Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort
- Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Jambo House
- Disney’s Art of Animation Resort
- Disney’s BoardWalk Villas
- Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort
- Disney’s Contemporary Resort
- Disney’s Polynesian Resort
- Disney’s Pop Century Resort
Now the “fine print:”
- Additional per-adult charges may apply if more than 2 adults per room at Disney Value, Moderate and Deluxe Resorts, and Studios at Disney Deluxe Villa Resorts.
- Cannot be combined with any other discount or promotion.
- Advance reservations required.
- Offer excludes the following room types: 3-bedroom villas and The Campsites at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort.
- Proof of Florida residency required at check-in.
- Valid admission and a park reservation are required to enjoy theme parks and special events and are not included in this offer.
What do you think? Comment and let us know!
Pirates & Princesses (PNP) is an independent, opinionated fan-powered news blog that covers Disney and Universal Theme Parks, Themed Entertainment and related Pop Culture from a consumer's point of view. Opinions expressed by our contributors do not necessarily reflect the views of PNP, its editors, affiliates, sponsors or advertisers. PNP is an unofficial news source and has no connection to The Walt Disney Company, NBCUniversal or any other company that we may cover.