Walt Disney World Offering Up to 20% Of Resort Hotels For Florida Residents

Disney has just posted a few new deals today and one of them is for Florida Residents only. If you happen to be a resident of the sunshine state then you can get a discount ranging from 10%-20% off select Walt Disney World resort hotels.

The deal is valid on select Sunday-Thursday bookings from January 2, 2023 to February 28, 2023 and then most nights from March 1, 2023 – April 30, 2023.

Here are the available discounts:

20% off these resort hotels:

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Kidani Village

Disney’s Beach Club Resort

Disney’s BoardWalk Inn

Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

Disney’s Old Key West Resort

Disney’s Riviera Resort

Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa

Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

Disney’s Yacht Club Resort

15% off these WDW resort hotels:

Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort

Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter

Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside

The Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort

10% off of the following resort hotels:

Boulder Ridge Villas at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort

Disney’s All-Star Music Resort

Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Jambo House

Disney’s Art of Animation Resort

Disney’s BoardWalk Villas

Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort

Disney’s Contemporary Resort

Disney’s Polynesian Resort

Disney’s Pop Century Resort

Now the “fine print:”

Additional per-adult charges may apply if more than 2 adults per room at Disney Value, Moderate and Deluxe Resorts, and Studios at Disney Deluxe Villa Resorts.

Cannot be combined with any other discount or promotion.

Advance reservations required.

Offer excludes the following room types: 3-bedroom villas and The Campsites at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort.

Proof of Florida residency required at check-in.

Valid admission and a park reservation are required to enjoy theme parks and special events and are not included in this offer.

