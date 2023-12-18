Walt Disney World is Suing Over “Excessive” Property Taxes Again







It is that time of year already. The annual lawsuit from Walt Disney World arguing that they shouldn’t have to pay assessed property taxes because they are “excessive.” Meanwhile, they use how much taxes they have paid as grounds to do whatever they want in Florida, but when they have to pay their fair share for property taxes, they scream “foul!”

Disney has done this in previous years, even getting a popular tax assessment method, The Rushmore Method” removed to benefit themselves. They have also argued that they shouldn’t be assessed on “intangibles” like their brand. All while they upcharge significantly for the exact same thing, so it should be admissible for consideration, but I digress.

Now, they have filed several lawsuits in regard to tax assessments for their theme parks, water parks, and other properties.

Disney is demanding that they be reassessed by “appropriate appraisal methodology” that will give them the outcome they want.

On top of that, they want the tax collector and CFTOD (Central Florida Tourism Oversight District) to “cancel the original bills and issue new tax bills in said reassessed amounts,” and they want them to pay court costs to Disney for doing so.

Disney, the company that promoted itself as being a big taxpayer and claiming it had Florida’s best interest at heart because they were such a huge employer and tax center, now once again, wants not to have to pay their fair share in property taxes.

Amy Mercado is the Orange County Property Appraiser, and she gave two totals for each of the properties in question. One total is listed as the “Just Value” and “Assessed Value.” “Just Value” refers to how much a property is worth at fair market value and is determined by appraisers. “Assessed Value” is how much the taxpayer can expect the property to be valued at and is determined by tax assessors.

Here are the values as determined by Amy Mercado:

EPCOT: Just Value– $721,890,314. Assessed Value – $646,178,878.

EPCOT Wellness Center: Just Value – $4,664,372. Assessed Value – $4,664,372.

Magic Kingdom: Just Value – $567,626,383. Assessed Value – $513,779,313.

Magic Kingdom Parking Lot: Just Value – $65,986,952. Assessed Value – $57,573,561.

Magic Kingdom Bus Drop Off / Boat Docks – “Appraiser estimated the just and assessed value of the Subject Property for ad valorem purposes in the amount of $20,702,958, hereinafter, the “assessment.”

Ticket and Transportation Center: Just Value – $27,019,948. Assessed Value – $27,019,948.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios: Just Value – $590,630,522. Assessed Value – $526,382,172.

Disney’s Animal Kingdom: Just Value– $462,533,307. Assessed Value– $426,211,245.

Blizzard Beach: Just Value – $69,128,488. Assessed Value – $63,869,683.

Typhoon Lagoon: Just Value – $50,342,815. Assessed Value – $49,585,108.

MK Car Care Center: Just Value – $12,201,754. Assessed Value – $8,724,714.

Wedding Pavilion: Just Value – $4,241,210. Assessed Value – $3,977,453.

Indy 200 – “Appraiser estimated the just and assessed value of the Subject Property for ad valorem purposes in the amount of $8,480,767.”

Fantasia Golf – “Appraiser estimated the just and assessed value of the Subject Property for ad valorem purposes in the amount of $3,402,993, hereinafter, the “assessment.”

The money that Disney does not want to pay goes to pay for infrastructure and public school funding, as well as other services.

I thought Disney was Florida. Wouldn’t they want to pay their fair share to keep the area flourishing?

Will they ever actually agree to a fair tax assessment and pay their taxes?

What do you think? Comment and let us know!