Walt Disney World Holiday 2023 Resort Deals







Disney has released a trio of resort offers to sweeten up the holidays at Walt Disney World. Get ‘em while they’re hot!

Disney+ Offer

Disney+ subscribers save up to 35% on rooms at select Disney Resort hotels in the following dates ranges:

October 22 – November 2, 2023

November 26 – December 25, 2023

Discounts range from 15% to 35% depending on the resort. Disney+ account validation is required in order to get this discount.

Room Only Offer

Guests can save up to 25% on stays most Sunday through Thursday nights from October 2 to November 18, 2023, and most nights November 19 to December 9, 2023. Even better, guests can save up to 30% on stays most nights December 10 to December 25, 2023.

Florida Resident Offer

Are you a Florida resident or an Annual Passholder? If so, you’re in luck.

Florida residents can save up to 30% on rooms at select Disney Resort hotels, valid for stays most nights October 2 through December 25, 2023. Annual Passholders can save up to 35% during this period as well.

As a reminder, when you stay at a Disney Resort hotel, you’ll enjoy 30 minutes early entry to every theme park—every day! And if you stay at a Disney Deluxe Resort or Disney Deluxe Villa Resort, you can also enjoy extended evening hours in select parks on select nights.

