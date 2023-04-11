Walt Disney World Guests Can Enjoy Garden Grill Character Breakfast Again







The slow road back to restoring everything stopped at Walt Disney World took another step. The Garden Grill will serve breakfast again starting on June 14 according to the Disney website.

The Garden Grill resides within the Land Pavilion of Epcot. In recent years, since theme parks reopened in the summer of 2020, the table service breakfast option has been limited at Epcot. With breakfast returning at here this provides another way to enjoy a relaxing breakfast at Epcot.

Garden Grill is known for being a slow-spinning restaurant that offers a view of the Living with the Land attraction. This restaurant provides family-style dining. With family-style dining, skillets or plates will be brought out to your table for people to enjoy. This family-style dining experience functions as an all-you-care-to-enjoy meal.

Character Dining at Garden Grill

Garden Grill also offers character dining. The characters that usually appear are Mickey, Pluto, Chip, and Dale. However, character appearances change. Since breakfast will be returning after a long absence, guests might see different characters at breakfast time than for lunch or dinner.

We know from Walt Disney World’s website that breakfast will return on June 14. We still do not know when advance dining reservations can be made. However, since we are close to the 60-day booking window, we should expect more information very soon.

The new breakfast menu has not been posted yet by Walt Disney World. Still, the general description on its website states that “For breakfast, enjoy cinnamon breakfast bread, scrambled eggs, cheesy potato casserole, Mickey-shaped waffles and more!”

The lunch and dinner menus at Garden Grill cost $55 for adults and $36 for children. We do not have posted breakfast pricing yet. However, after a scan of character breakfast pricing on Walt Disney World property, $45 looks like a good guess for adult pricing.

Have you been to Garden Grill before? How likely are you to consider this character breakfast? Let us know in the comments below.