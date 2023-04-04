Walt Disney World Gives Local Teachers and Community Early Preview of TRON Lightcycle / Run







Ahead of the TRON Lightcycle / Run attraction opening at Magic Kingdom on Tuesday, April 4, Walt Disney World Resort welcomed some special guests. Local Central Florida teachers and community leaders received a special preview of the attraction. Walt Disney World also announced a new donation of $100,000 to support STEM education in Orange County Public Schools.

“We can always count on Disney to provide for our schools and students in innovative, fun and thoughtful ways. This generous donation will help our teachers bring STEM to life in the classroom and will help provide our students with experiences they’ll treasure for a lifetime,” said Orange County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Maria Vazquez.

Disney Donation

This latest donation builds on Disney’s pattern of supporting local schools, students, and teachers. Disney refers to this as empowering the next generation of diverse storytellers.

“This continued commitment ensures that our future innovators receive the skills and hands-on experiences they need to dream about their futures, build their talents and become who they imagine they can be – which could one day lead them to a career at Disney,” said Rena Langley, Senior Vice President of Communications and Public Affairs at Walt Disney World Resort.

50th Anniversary

Walt Disney World just concluded its 50th Anniversary celebration, which included more than $6.5 million in grants to 60+ nonprofits. During the celebration, Walt Disney World cast members personally volunteered more than 233,000 hours at local organizations through the Disney VoluntEARS Program.

Tron Lightcycle / Run opens to the public with the official opening on April 4. This new attraction at Magic Kingdom has concluded the “soft opening” period. Those wishing to ride this attraction must purchase an individual paid access lightning lane or acquire a slot in the virtual queue. This procedure has been standard at Walt Disney World with new attractions. Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind still uses this system.

Walt Disney World should be commended for continuing to give back to the community. We should expect to hear about more of that during the 100th celebration of the Disney Company.

