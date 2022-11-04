Walt Disney World Gingerbread Holiday Displays

The holiday season is upon us and if you venture to Walt Disney World during this time you can see some amazing gingerbread buildings. You can also try some special treats as well!

Here’s what you can see at the Walt Disney World Resort!

The Grand Floridian Resort and Spa!

Starting on November 9, over at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa you can experience “this life-sized storybook gingerbread house made from a classic Austrian recipe. This house is adorned with white chocolate, candy canes, edible snowflakes, sugar poinsettias, and 25 – yes, 25 – hidden Mickeys! Along the porches, you’ll find an 85-pound chocolate Santa, nutcrackers, toy soldiers, and snowmen that have all been hand-painted by the Grand Floridian Bakery team.”

To reflect the 50th Anniversary celebration of the Walt Disney World Resort, guests can purchase items featuring the EARidescent colors of the celebration. Pins, mugs, ornaments and treats can be purchased.

Goodies will also be available at the Gingerbread House including:

Freshly baked, homemade items, such as Gingerbread Mickeys and Shingles, Stollen Bread, Brownie Christmas Tree, and Chocolate Peppermint Bark

House-made Gingerbread Ornaments and Gingerbread Houses

New items like the Gingerbread Latte Whoopie Pie and Hot Cocoa Bombs

Assorted Gingerbread Cookie Bags, Marshmallow Pops, and Caramel Pecan Fudge Bar

Gluten-friendly, plant-based, and no sugar added treats

Grand Floridian Combo Box featuring assorted fan favorite treats, including the Chocolate Mickey Ornament, exclusive to the Combo Box

At Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge guests can see a life-sized baby gingerbread giraffe and baby zebra, starting on November 23.

On December 6 a Gingeraffe Cookie will be available.

Disney’s Beach Club Resort features a the classic gingerbread carousel!

“This carousel and its horses are masterfully created with chocolate, sugar, and fondant along with hand-painted characters and hand-crafted gingerbread shingles and snowflakes decorating the display. What makes this year even more special is that all the horses celebrate a different Disney princess.”

There are also limited edition pins, mugs, holiday ornaments and treats including:

Signature Stollen Bread

Candied Pecans (Plant-based)

Trio of Fudge

Chocolate Covered Marshmallow Snowman

Crispy Rice Treat

Chocolate Mickey Cookie (New)

Peppermint Bark

Gingerbread Shingle

Chocolate Gingerbread Cookie (Gluten-Friendly)

Gingerbread Cookie (Gluten-Friendly)

Disney’s BoardWalk Inn will also feature a new display featuring the Boardwalk itself!

The display will return on November 17.

Treats will also be available including:

Mickey and Minnie Sugar Cookies

BoardWalk Mickey Sugar Cookie (New)

Giant Gingerbread Mickey Cookie (New)

Gluten-Friendly & Plant-based Gingerbread Mickey Cookie

Artisan Peppermint Marshmallows (New)

Carnival Bark (New)

Gingerbread Frost Cocktail

Disney’s Contemporary Resort has a 50th Anniversary themed castle:

It will open on November 11 at 11:00 a.m. The Mary Blair-inspired castle was “designed by Walt Disney Imagineers and will feature a brand-new 50th anniversary overlay… and 11 hidden 5-legged goats!”

Of course there will be treats including:

50th Anniversary Gingerbread Castle Brick (New)

Family Tradition Cookie Box featuring a Coconut Macaroon from Chef Jeff’s family, a Sugar Cookie from Chef Kelly’s family, a Butterball from Chef Amber’s family, and a Kitchen Sink Cookie representing all the Cast in the Bakery coming together to bring this display back! (New)

Chocolate Peppermint Cookie

Linzer Cookie

Gluten-friendly 5-Legged Goat Sugar Cookie (New)

Dark Chocolate Peppermint Holiday Bar (New)

Hot Cocoa Bombs (New)

Frozen drinks with optional alcohol floaters: Frozen Coquito with a rum floater Frozen Hot Chocolate with peppermint schnapps Frozen Apple Cider with a fireball floater



The American Adventure will also feature their annual gingerbread displays starting on November 25.

Displays include “gingerbread versions of the Lincoln Memorial, Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial, The American Adventure building with Regal Eagle Smokehouse: Craft Drafts & Barbecue, and a Festival Kiosk. ”

If you would like to drink your gingerbread a Gingerbread Martini will be available across the gingerbread display resorts!

This drink features: “Absolut Elyx Vodka, Rumchata Cream Liqueur, and gingerbread spice featuring a rim of gingerbread, freshly baked in the Resort Bakery.”

The Gingerbread Martini will be available for purchase at the following locations:

Grand Floridian Resort and Spa:

Grand Floridian Café

Cítricos

Enchanted Rose

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge:

Boma: Flavors of Africa

Sanaa

Disney’s Contemporary Resort:

Chef Mickey’s

Outer Rim

Disney’s Beach Club Resort:

Dinner at Cape May Café

What do you think? Comment and let us know!

Source: Disney Parks Blog