Walt Disney World Fans Are Comparing New EPCOT Gardens To Female Genitalia







Disney park fans sometimes like to have a bit of fun at Disney’s expense, especially if the object or image in question resembles unmentionable parts of the human anatomy. Since Disney opened their new Celebration Gardens area in EPCOT many are having fun comparing the centerpiece with a female body part.

People were already questioning why this garden took five years to build, and now we can’t unsee what they have seen.

Here are comments from Twitter:

EPCOT vagina park has finally opened with a thud. My first thought was that it looks like you’re walking into gynecological office complex.

😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/qbMqfth3im — Buzz Bradley 🌐 (@DisneyOnParade) December 5, 2023

They really put a vagina in the middle of Epcot. https://t.co/lEShet08TZ — folklauren (@lebottoms) December 5, 2023

Over on Facebook, I saw this meme being shared.

This isn’t the first time Disney fans have noticed how certain objects or images resemble reproductive organs. Previously, they noticed that a chimney in EPCOT’s Morocco pavilion looked phallic, and everyone was lining up to take photos with it.

Disney tore it down in 2021.

Another image that makes park fans snicker is the wall mural leading into the “Awesome Planet” show in EPCOT’s The Land pavilion.

As you can see, it can also be interpreted as phallic. Disney has not removed this. Yet.

I wonder if people will line up for photos with the new Celebration Gardens planter like they did with the Morocco chimney. If they do, how long will it be until Disney tears it down or changes it? It will likely be more difficult to do so with the planter as it is a key element in the design of the gardens.

For now, it’s worth a laugh, but most people likely won’t even notice.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!